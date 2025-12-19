Rain helps West Country recover from prolonged dry weather

Above-average rainfall has put Bristol, Somerset, Dorset and part of south Gloucestershire into ‘recovery’ but part of Wiltshire still in prolonged dry weather.

Heavy rain has pushed the West Country’s water situation into recovery with Wiltshire to follow suit once groundwater levels recharge.

Prolonged dry weather status – a precursor to drought – was announced on 10 July by the Environment Agency in its Wessex area, which includes Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire and part of south Gloucestershire. This was because of the impact on the environment and water sources from the lack of rainfall and high temperatures.

England experienced the second driest six-month period (March to August) since records began in 1871. If below-average rainfall continued, drought was expected in the West Country next March.

However, the Environment Agency said yesterday (18 December) that most of Wessex is now in a status of recovery because of recent, heavy rainfall. September saw 142% of the long-term average rainfall followed by 128% in November and a wet start to December.

High river flows and the partial refilling of water company reservoirs are signs that the water situation is improving. But groundwater levels in the chalk aquifer below the upper Hampshire Avon in Wiltshire remain exceptionally low. This area from Devizes down to Salisbury will remain in prolonged dry weather until the aquifer is recharged. Sustained rainfall over the winter months is needed to ensure water is available for abstractions and river flows next year.

The Environment Agency's Wessex operational area, with part of Wiltshire to remain in prolonged dry weather until the groundwater aquifer recharges.

Ian Withers of the Environment Agency said:

The return of heavy rain has benefited the environment after a very dry period. But there is no guarantee that sustained rainfall will continue. We still need a wet winter to prevent the water situation from deteriorating again. Best practices for water sustainability can’t be discarded. Rain or shine, we all have a responsibility for sensible water use. The risk of flooding remains even during a drought. Stay alert, follow flood warning guidance and be ready to deploy any personal property protection.

While droughts are caused by a shortage of available water due to low rainfall over time, floods can happen with intense rainfall events during the same time. Rivers can respond quickly to high rainfall events but then can return quickly to a below normal flows if there is not enough water available in the environment. Underground aquifers provide much of our drinking water and these need to be replenished over several months as water percolates through soil and into the ground.

The Environment Agency closely monitors both the risk of flooding and the risk of drought and is ready to respond.

Background

The Met Office long-term forecast is for the unsettled weather to continue. However, it remains possible that a return to prolonged dry weather or even drought may occur, as higher than average rainfall over the next few months is needed to ensure adequate water supplies for next year.

For the Environment Agency’s Wessex operational area, the monthly rainfall figures and their long-term average for 2025 are:

January: 137mm (154%)

February: 76mm (116%)

March: 8mm (11%)

April: 36mm (68%)

May: 26mm (44%)

June: 46mm (76%)

July: 30mm (50%)

August: 39mm (54%)

September: 95mm (142%)

October: 88mm (88%)

November: 135mm (128%)

Reservoir levels for Wessex Water and Bristol Water as of 15 December were 94% and 77%, respectively.