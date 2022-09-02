Met Office
|Printable version
Rain to reign as low-pressure dominates the forecast
The seasons are changing and so is the weather, with wind and rain for much of the UK in the coming days.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for much of Northern Ireland and parts of southwest Scotland.
The warning is in force all day Saturday as heavy and persistent rain moves in from the west.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly yesterday said:
“Rain is on the way for much of the UK through the weekend with the arrival of low pressure from the west. This will bring periods of heavy rain at times, with the risk of thunderstorms further east.
“Within the yellow warning area on Saturday, rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are possible within a three-hour period in some places, with a low risk of between 80 and 100mm in 24 hours for some spots. This brings with it the potential for flooding and travel disruption.”
A change in the feel of the weather will continue into next week, according to Met Office Senior Presenter Alex Deakin.
Speaking in the Met Office 10 Day Trend, Alex yesterday said:
“Meteorological Autumn starts today and for anyone looking for rain in the forecast there is good news. High pressure - which we have become quite accustomed to over the summer - will stay with us for a little longer, but by the weekend conditions will be changing as low-pressure will take the lead for several days, bringing wet and windy conditions.
“A relatively static area of low pressure will throw bands of showers across the UK during Friday and into the weekend and early next week.”
Beyond the early part of next week there is still an indication of further rain in the forecast through the week.
Find out how to stay safe in thunder and lightning as part of WeatherReady.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/rain-to-reign-as-low-pressure-dominates-the-forecast
Latest News from
Met Office
Fifth consecutive ‘failed’ rainy season in East Africa predicted02/09/2022 14:33:00
Meteorological and climate projection expertise at the Met Office is not just confined to the UK, we have a number of experts working in regions around the world.
2022/23 storm names announced02/09/2022 13:15:00
The storm names for the 2022/23 season have been announced by the Met Office, in partnership with Met Éireann and KNMI.
Pakistan flooding – ‘worst’ in decades01/09/2022 14:33:00
Relentless monsoon rain has left 33 million people across Pakistan affected by flooding, according to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman. Although very little rain is expected through the coming weeks the levels of the Indus and Kabul Rivers will continue to leave many lives and livelihoods at risk.
World’s oceans capturing unrelenting climate change01/09/2022 13:15:00
The world’s oceans are charting the unrelenting progress of climate change says a new global report: The State of the Climate in 2021.
August Bank Holiday25/08/2022 13:10:00
Heavy rain is expected for some areas of the UK on Thursday and Friday, but over the Bank Holiday weekend many will experience drier and brighter conditions.
New record from July heat23/08/2022 15:05:00
A new highest daily minimum temperature record has been set during the unprecedented hot spell.
The final week of summer?22/08/2022 15:15:15
The last full week of meteorological summer has started on a changeable note, and much of the UK will see outbreaks of rain over the coming days. As the August Bank Holiday approaches, it will become drier and sunnier for many.
How many days of thunder do we have in the UK?18/08/2022 15:15:15
The heatwave ended with a bang for many of us earlier this week as thunderstorms hit the UK after several weeks of record-breaking hot and dry weather.