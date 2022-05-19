FSCS
|Printable version
Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited in Suffolk declared in default: FSCS to protect 463 remaining members
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the remaining members of Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
As part of a controlled closure, Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited has already contacted most of its members who have withdrawn their remaining balances.
FSCS will protect the remaining 463 members who have not arranged the withdrawal of their money by 18th May 2022. FSCS expects the total compensation for Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited to be around £179,000.
Using the credit union’s records FSCS will send as many remaining members as possible a cheque for their balance automatically. Where members can be contacted directly, FSCS expects to return their balances within a week.
Contact details are missing for some of the members who still have money in their Rainbow Saver account, which means FSCS will not be able to issue cheques to these members immediately.
Anyone who believes they still had money in an account with the credit union but has not received a compensation cheque from FSCS within seven days should contact the Joint Administrators, James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited.
Sarah Marin, Chief Customer Officer at FSCS, yesterday said:
“We want to reassure any remaining members of Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited that their money is safe. Most members who have not already closed their accounts will receive their money by cheque directly from us within a few days.
FSCS protects people’s savings up to £85,000 and we are ready to help members who have been affected get back on track as soon as possible. If you have not received compensation for your remaining balance within the next seven days please get in touch with the Joint Administrators.”
A dedicated page on the FSCS website includes questions and answers which may be useful for members of Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited.
For more information on how FSCS can protect people with current or savings accounts in credit unions, banks and building societies, please visit the FSCS website and our ‘what we cover’ page.
Any questions about Rainbow Saver Anglia Credit Union Limited can be directed to the Joint Administrators, James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited. They can be contacted by telephone on 01502 630120, 07745 795865, or 0113 244 5141 or e-mail rsacu@pkfgm.co.uk. Any post should be addressed to PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited, 3rd Floor, One Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5HN.
Media enquiries
T: 07730 668 558
E: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2022/may/rainbow-saver-anglia-fscs-protect-463/
Latest News from
FSCS
North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,182 members06/05/2022 14:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Ltd, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
City of Plymouth Credit Union Ltd in Devon declared in default: FSCS to protect 2,348 members28/04/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of City of Plymouth Credit Union Ltd, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below have been declared in default12/04/2022 12:25:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
Compensation for illiquid funds – how we’ve made it easier to claim28/03/2022 10:25:00
FSCS have recently improved how they go about paying compensation for our investment customers with illiquid funds. The claims process is now much simpler and has resulted in a quicker, more streamlined experience with final payments made 100 days faster than before.
Strathkelvin Credit Union Limited in the Glasgow area declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,820 members23/02/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Strathkelvin Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below have gone out of business11/02/2022 10:25:00
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves.
The ongoing fight against scams03/02/2022 10:15:00
Scam prevention and reporting is complicated for FSCS due to the limits of our remit. Sarah Marin, FSCS Chief Customer Officer, talks about the challenges we face in this area, how we see scams in a broader sense, and why we’re keen to continue collaborating with others in the industry on scam prevention in 2022.
Consumers not checking pensions28/01/2022 10:25:00
Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) recently published new research, which was commissioned to discover people’s attitude towards the safety of their pension.
All Flintshire Credit Union Ltd in North East Wales declared in default: FSCS to protect its 2,614 members27/01/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of All Flintshire Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.