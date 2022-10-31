Ransomware inquiry launched

Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy welcomes written evidence for its new inquiry into ransomware.

The Integrated Review identified ransomware – a type of cyber extortion – as one of the most “pernicious forms of cybercrime”, and the 2021 National Cyber Strategy described it as “the most significant cyber threat facing the UK”.

Evidence is invited on the following topics by Friday 16 December:

The extent and nature of the ransomware threat (including sources), modes of extortion, and how the threat could evolve in future;

Levels and sources of vulnerability of UK organisations to ransomware, including operators of critical national infrastructure;

The UK victim experience, including sources of support for prevention, detection and recovery, public-private partnerships, the role of the media, access to and availability of insurance cover, and regulatory requirements placed on ransomware victims;

The effectiveness of the response to ransomware by Government, law enforcement agencies and other UK state actors, including key operational challenges and ministerial oversight;

Reforms that might enhance the UK’s resilience to ransomware, reduce the economic and societal damage that it causes, and/or support the law enforcement response;

The scope for international cooperation to combat the global ransomware threat more effectively, including on crypto-currency regulation; and

Lessons that could be learned from other countries’ approaches and responses to ransomware.

Submissions may address any one of these issues, and do not need to cover the entire remit of the Committee’s inquiry.

Read the call for evidence for further details about this inquiry.

