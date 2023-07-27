Rape and assault convictions overturned following DNA breakthrough

The Court of Appeal yesterday quashed a man’s rape and assault convictions after considering new evidence resulting from DNA testing commissioned by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Andrew Malkinson was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of rape in 2004. After spending 17 years in prison, he was released from custody on licence in December 2020.

In April 2021, Mr Malkinson’s representatives from Appeal approached the CCRC with new DNA evidence. In consultation with experts, the CCRC devised a comprehensive forensic strategy to obtain the best possible evidence using modern DNA techniques.

The testing obtained a DNA profile on the victim’s clothing which matched another man on the National DNA Database, which led to the CCRC referring Mr Malkinson’s application to the court in January 2023.

Mr Malkinson had previously applied to the CCRC twice before, but the first application was made at a time before modern DNA evidence was available and the second concentrated on issues concerning the identification witnesses.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:

“We welcome the court’s decision to overturn Andrew Malkinson’s convictions on the basis of new DNA evidence. “In the ever-changing world of forensic science, new evidence can come to light years after a conviction. We used our special powers to take advantage of DNA breakthroughs to find evidence that we considered could overturn this conviction. “We recognise that Andrew has had a very long journey to clear his name, but sadly the evidence that led to the court overturning his conviction only became available years after his conviction.”

The victim in this case was attacked whilst walking home alone in the early hours of 19 July 2003. There was no DNA or other forensic evidence linking Mr Malkinson to the crime and the prosecution case relied mainly on identification evidence.

Following a trial at Manchester (Crown Square) Crown Court, Mr Malkinson was convicted, by majority verdict, on 10 February 2004.

The new evidence obtained by the CCRC improved upon the results obtained previously, enabling a search of the DNA database to be carried out.

The new DNA evidence found by the CCRC does not prove that the man on the DNA database committed these or any offences. The CCRC passed the new DNA evidence to Greater Manchester Police for them to consider further.

