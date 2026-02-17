Welsh Government
|Printable version
Rapid diagnostic testing for bacterial infections to be rolled out in primary care
Rapid testing for bacterial infections is being rolled out in community pharmacies and GP surgeries across Wales.
The 2 year pilot project will provide near-immediate test results without the need samples being sent to laboratories.
It is part of the Welsh Government’s ongoing aim to make sure more people can access healthcare closer to home, in local communities and will help to target antibiotic prescribing, tackling the problem of resistance.
The project makes use of diagnostic equipment originally purchased during the pandemic, which has been upgraded and repurposed to test for multiple bacterial infections in community settings.
The project is being supported by £734,000 of Welsh Government funding and £500,000 from the INEOS Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Research. Oxford University will be providing an independent evaluation of the project.
The Point of Care Testing (POCT) in Primary Care pilot will focus initially on C-Reactive Protein (CRP) testing, which helps clinicians identify bacterial infections and make more informed decisions about antibiotic prescribing.
More than 300 community pharmacies and GP practices in all seven health board areas in Wales have expressed an interest in participating in the trial, which also supports the global fight against antimicrobial resistance, recognised by the World Health Organisation as one of the leading threats to public health.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
This is a unique opportunity for Wales to lead the way in embedding high-quality diagnostic testing in primary and community care.
By bringing testing closer to where people live, we can improve health outcomes, reduce pressure on hospital services, and ensure more appropriate use of antibiotics.
The partnership with Oxford University will provide rigorous, independent evaluation of the trial's impact on antibiotic prescribing, patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness. The research will also develop machine learning models to identify patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Professor John Geen, clinical lead for clinical biochemistry and Point of Care testing services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, yesterday said:
We are excited to support this study and have been an early implementor of the Lumira Dx device for the measurement of C-Reactive Protein in the community.
This project offers the opportunity to investigate clinical decision making on the prescribing of antibiotics in patients presenting with respiratory infections and the impact of behavioural interventions, supported by diagnostic testing, in general practice and community pharmacies.
The study also has the potential to help us understand and establish the logistics required for the provision of future diagnostic testing in the community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/rapid-diagnostic-testing-bacterial-infections-be-rolled-out-primary-care
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Faster, greener, more reliable: £23.1 million for Wales’ ambulance fleet17/02/2026 14:05:00
New replacement ambulances and response vehicles will soon be on the road thanks to a £23.1 million investment by the Welsh Government.
Wales to celebrate St David's Day with £1 million fund for community events17/02/2026 11:05:00
The list of celebratory events that will be supported by the St David’s Day Fund 2026 was recently (15 February 2026) published by the Welsh Government.
£600 million milestone for Help to Buy - Wales as scheme continues to support homeownership dreams16/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government has invested more than £600 million in its Help to Buy – Wales scheme, supporting thousands of people across the country to achieve their dream of homeownership.
Outdoor adventurers bring bus boost16/02/2026 14:05:00
Bus passenger numbers have jumped in some of Wales’ most scenic outdoor locations, according to the most recent figures.
New behaviour support package for schools16/02/2026 09:20:00
Following the National Behaviour Summit in 2025, the Welsh Government has announced a new package of projects to support schools across Wales with behaviour, wellbeing and engagement.
Faster access to mental healthcare for children and young people13/02/2026 14:05:00
Children and young people are receiving faster access to mental health support, as waiting times fall across Wales.
Community secures future of iconic ‘Bread of Heaven’ chapel13/02/2026 11:25:00
Capel Rhondda, the birthplace of one of Wales’ most recognisable hymns, Bread of Heaven / Cwm Rhondda, is now safe in the hands of the community.
New apprenticeship courses in construction to be introduced in Wales11/02/2026 15:15:00
Aspiring apprentices across Wales will soon be able to benefit from new construction apprenticeships, helping fill skills gaps identified by the industry.
Families in Wales to benefit from greater choice of childcare11/02/2026 14:15:00
A new scheme to widen access to affordable childcare for families across Wales has been announced by the Welsh Government.