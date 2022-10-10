Rapid roll-out of better broadband reaches 11 million homes

The roll-out of full-fibre broadband continues apace, as the number of UK homes with access to it jumps by more than 50% in a year, according to Ofcom’s latest research.

Full-fibre broadband reaches 11 million UK households – up from 7 million a year ago

As more small and medium-sized businesses shift towards hybrid working, better broadband becomes a priority

Ofcom’s Connected Nations autumn update reports that 37% of households can now get full fibre, which is more reliable and capable of delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s. That’s an increase from 24% a year ago, when just under seven million homes were covered.

The number of properties unable to get a ‘decent’ broadband speed (10 Mbit/s download and 1 Mbit/s upload) has fallen by 38% since last year to 83,000.

Of these, around 66,000 are not expected to be covered by a publicly-funded roll-out scheme in the next twelve months, and therefore may be eligible for the broadband universal service.

Click here for the full press release