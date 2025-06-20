Rapist who filmed assault has sentence increased

A man who raped a woman and shared a video of his assault with other people has had his sentence increased, following intervention by the Solicitor General.

Gagandeep Gulati (20), from Hounslow, West London, has had his sentence increased by three years after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP, referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The Court heard that Gulati found the victim near Jubilee Square in Leicester city centre and coerced her to go to Castle Gardens where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Gulati’s movements were captured by CCTV, which led detectives to an accommodation where he was arrested.

During police enquiries, Gulati claimed that he had been raped and assaulted by the victim. However, detectives found that he had filmed his attack on the victim and shared the footage with other people.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

Gagandeep Gulati’s rape of a vulnerable young woman before sharing his awful crimes with other people was sickening. I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence following my intervention.

On 28 March 2025, Gagandeep Gulati was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, and sharing or threatening to share an intimate photograph or film. He was also placed on the sex offender register for life.

On 19 June 2025, judges increased Gulati’s sentence to nine years, while imposing concurrent sentences for the assault by penetration and sexual assault of four years and six months respectively after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.