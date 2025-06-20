Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Rapist who filmed assault has sentence increased
A man who raped a woman and shared a video of his assault with other people has had his sentence increased, following intervention by the Solicitor General.
Gagandeep Gulati (20), from Hounslow, West London, has had his sentence increased by three years after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP, referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The Court heard that Gulati found the victim near Jubilee Square in Leicester city centre and coerced her to go to Castle Gardens where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Gulati’s movements were captured by CCTV, which led detectives to an accommodation where he was arrested.
During police enquiries, Gulati claimed that he had been raped and assaulted by the victim. However, detectives found that he had filmed his attack on the victim and shared the footage with other people.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:
Gagandeep Gulati’s rape of a vulnerable young woman before sharing his awful crimes with other people was sickening.
I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence following my intervention.
On 28 March 2025, Gagandeep Gulati was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, and sharing or threatening to share an intimate photograph or film. He was also placed on the sex offender register for life.
On 19 June 2025, judges increased Gulati’s sentence to nine years, while imposing concurrent sentences for the assault by penetration and sexual assault of four years and six months respectively after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rapist-who-filmed-assault-has-sentence-increased
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Rapist who filmed assault has sentence increased20/06/2025 11:15:00
A man who raped a woman and shared a video of his assault with other people has had his sentence increased, following intervention by the Solicitor General.
Sexual predator has prison sentence increased19/06/2025 09:10:00
A sexual predator who posed as a 12-year-old to obtain explicit photos from children has sentence increased following the Solicitor General’s intervention.
Rapist has sentence increased after assaulting two women18/06/2025 16:25:00
A rapist who attacked two women in the same night has had his sentence extended following the Solicitor General’s intervention.
Additional £96m for the Crown Prosecution Service13/06/2025 10:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Spending Review settlement increases the organisation’s funding by more than 10% from 2026 to 2029.
Apply to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group12/06/2025 14:12:00
Applications to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group are now open
Organised drug trafficker has sentence increased06/06/2025 13:20:00
A member of an organised crime operation that trafficked cocaine across the Southwest has had his sentence increased, after the Solicitor General intervened.
Survivors of rape and serious sexual assault given the right to have cases reviewed05/06/2025 13:20:00
Victims of rape and serious sexual assaults who face their cases being dropped by prosecutors will, for the first time, be given the right to have it reviewed by a different prosecutor, as part of the Government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls and its Plan for Change.
Attorney General celebrates UK-Irish relations during visit28/05/2025 15:20:00
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC visited Dublin where he engaged with the Irish legal community and government ministers to strengthen UK-Irish relations.