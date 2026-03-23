Attorney General's Office
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Rapist who threatened woman has sentence increased
A rapist who broke into a woman’s home and tried to get her to drop case against him has his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened
Ionut Tanae of Nelson, Lancashire, had his sentence increased by three years and seven months after the Solicitor General referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that 33-year-old Tanae raped his victim on two separate occasions.
He then broke into the victim’s home and tried to persuade her to drop the case against him.
After being charged and remanded in custody, Tanae wrote to the victim and for a second time tried to convince her to drop the case.
In the victim’s impact statement, she described suffering with depression and anxiety as well as feelings of immense shame.
The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP recently said:
Ionut Tanae’s crimes were devastating. He raped his victim on more than one occasion and then intimidated her to drop the case. Even in custody, Tane continued his campaign of intimidation.
No one should have to endure what the victim went through, and the original sentence did not reflect the true gravity of his offending. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Ionut Tanae’s sentence, and I commend the bravery of the victim throughout this horrendous ordeal.
On 26 November 2025, Tanae was sentenced to eight years and six months at Preston Crown Court after being convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of burglary.
On 19 March 2026 at the Court of Appeal, Tanae’s sentence was increased to 12 years and one month.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rapist-who-threatened-woman-has-sentence-increased
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