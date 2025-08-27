Attorney General's Office
Rapists given more jail time after Solicitor General intervenes
Rapists and sex offenders saw their sentences increased under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.
Under the ULS scheme, anyone can ask the Law Officers to review a sentence where they believe the sentence imposed by the court is unduly lenient.
The latest quarterly data shows that between April and June 2025, 32 sentences were increased under the ULS scheme following the Solicitor General’s referral, and 13 of these were for rape offences.
The largest sentence increase was for Adrian Revill, who had his three-year sentence tripled to nine years and six months’. Revill was imprisoned for repeatedly sexually abusing an underage teenager.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:
“Rape is a horrific offence, which can often leave lifelong trauma for victims.
“As this Government’s Solicitor General, I will continue to support victims to ensure perpetrators are properly published for their crimes.”
Sentence increases for rapists and sexual predators during this period included:
- Haider Ali, from Middlesborough, had his sentence increased by five years from an extended sentence of 12 years compromising of 10 years’ imprisonment with a licence extension of two years, to 17 years comprising of 15 years’ imprisonment with a license extension of two years for attacking and raping two women on the same night.
- Gagandeep Gulati, from Hounslow, West London, had his sentence increased from six years to nine years for raping a woman, filming it, and sharing the footage with others.
- Anthony Williams, from Gloucester, had his sentence increased for approaching women online and pretending to be a professional photographer. He then lured women to his flat, encouraging them to undress, and sexually assaulted them. His sentence was increased from eight years’ imprisonment to 12 years.
- Ibrar Hussain, 47, and brothers Imtiaz and Fayaz Ahmed, aged 62 and 45, from Keighley all had their sentences increased for sexually abusing a vulnerable girl in the 1990s in Keighley.
