Rapists given more jail time after Solicitor General intervenes

Rapists and sex offenders saw their sentences increased under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.

Under the ULS scheme, anyone can ask the Law Officers to review a sentence where they believe the sentence imposed by the court is unduly lenient.

The latest quarterly data shows that between April and June 2025, 32 sentences were increased under the ULS scheme following the Solicitor General’s referral, and 13 of these were for rape offences.

The largest sentence increase was for Adrian Revill, who had his three-year sentence tripled to nine years and six months’. Revill was imprisoned for repeatedly sexually abusing an underage teenager.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:

“Rape is a horrific offence, which can often leave lifelong trauma for victims. “As this Government’s Solicitor General, I will continue to support victims to ensure perpetrators are properly published for their crimes.”

Sentence increases for rapists and sexual predators during this period included: