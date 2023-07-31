Rare butterfly finds home at military training area in Scotland

Rare species of blue butterfly has been sighted as a result of the restoration of habitats at military training area in Angus, Scotland.

Rare species of blue butterfly has been sighted as a result of the restoration of habitats at military training area.

Conservation project at Barry Buddon Training Area in Angus, Scotland, is proving successful.

Demonstrating MoD’s commitment to supporting nature recovery across the Defence estate.

A project to restore habitats for the rare Small Blue butterfly at Barry Buddon Training Area has seen success this summer, with the elusive species spotted flying on site.

The butterfly is a priority species on the Scottish Biodiversity List, and the sighting of the butterfly at Barry Buddon follows years of conservation efforts by Defence Infrastructure Organisation ecologists and industry partner, Landmarc, to restore habitats for the species in the area.

A pair of the Small Blue butterflies were identified on the military training area during a visit hosted by DIO’s ecology team and a representative from Species on the Edge - a conservation programme focused on reversing the decline of vulnerable coastal species in Scotland - to survey the project’s progress.

Through planting the butterfly’s sole food source, the plant Kidney Vetch (Anthyllis vulneraria), the habitat restoration efforts have created a feeding corridor for the Small Blue across the training area. With support from DIO ecologists, Landmarc teams have established Kidney Vetch along road and track verges to restore connectivity between breeding colonies of the Small Blue and boost the butterfly’s populations within Barry Buddon training area and the surrounding local region.

The sighting of the Small Blue butterfly at Barry Buddon Training Area this summer comes just in time for The Big Butterfly Count, a UK-wide initiative led by the Butterfly Conservation charity and aimed at helping to assess the health of our environment by counting the amount and type of butterflies that can be seen across the country.

Minister of State for Defence, Baroness Goldie, recently ​said:

The presence of the Small Blue butterfly at Barry Buddon Training Area is wonderful news and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining and improving biodiversity on our estates. The work of DIO and Landmarc, supported by the Butterfly Conservation charity, shows how we can effectively conduct training for our Armed Forces whilst taking care of our environment and delivering on the Government’s biodiversity commitments.’ I strongly support work being done to minimise our impact on the environment and optimise environmental potential whilst keeping our nation safe.

The work has been funded by the DIO Conservation Stewardship Fund and contributes to a wider biodiversity initiative in the Angus region to restore populations of the Small Blue, which have been in decline in the UK since the 1950s.

The project team at Barry Buddon has received support from the Butterfly Conservation charity, which has helped monitor the Small Blue population on the training area, along with sharing advice and information on the conservation of the butterfly and its habitats.

Lt Col Alan Grant, DIO Commander of the UK Defence Training Estate Scotland and Northern Ireland recently said:

MOD land is home to some of the most unique and naturally diverse landscapes in the UK, and our Scottish estate is no exception. The primary use of the land is to enable our military to train safely, but we are equally committed to supporting nature recovery and balancing the conservation of vital species and habitats with military training requirements. It is extremely encouraging to witness first-hand the impact that the habitat restoration work for the Small Blue butterfly is having at Barry Buddon. The project is playing a key role in helping to enhance biodiversity, not just on our training estate, but across the wider Angus region, and I look forward to seeing its continued success.

Comprising 930 hectares of coastal plain on the Tay Estuary between Carnoustie and Monifieth, Barry Buddon is an active military training area, and the work has been carried out in balance with military training requirements.

Because of its scenery and wildlife value, Barry Buddon is an ideal location for enjoying coastal walks and wildlife watching. However, members of the public are asked to access the land only when and where it is safe to do so due to the dangers of live military training.

The MoD supports the delivery of the government’s sustainability objectives through the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach. The work being done across the MoD estate ensures that it is resilient and adaptable for responding to future risks and addresses the implications for defence capabilities, whilst respecting and minimising the impacts on the environment, availability of resources and changes in the climatic and geographical arena.