Rare species help Dorset nature reserve gain national recognition

Nationally important wildlife-rich habitat at the heart of Thomas Hardy country in Dorset is to be protected, Natural England has announced today (Tuesday 15 September) with the creation of the Lyscombe National Nature Reserve (NNR), England’s latest King’s Series National Nature Reserve.

The new Lyscombe NNR is the size of 468 football pitches (334 hectares) and home to important chalk grassland flora, including at least six different species of orchid such as pyramidal and bee orchids, as well as rare chalkhill blue butterflies and a wealth of other wildlife.

Lyscombe sits within the Dorset Downs, a landscape of rolling chalk hills, ancient woodland and hidden valleys that inspired Thomas Hardy’s novels, including Tess of the D’Urbervilles and Far from the Madding Crowd.

Reversing the decline in nature and moving toward ecological recovery requires bigger, better and more joined up areas for nature to thrive. With its nationally important chalk downland habitats, this specific site has the potential to act as a significant area for nature recovery across the wider 5,700-hectare Dorset Downs landscape, creating bigger, better and more connected spaces for wildlife.

These chalk landscapes were formed up to 100 million years ago, with more recent history still found on site including remains of ancient settlements, the medieval Lyscombe Chapel and a 16th century Priest’s House.

Declared in partnership with Dorset Wildlife Trust, the designation recognises one of the most ambitious nature recovery projects in Dorset.

This new nature reserve also provides benefits beyond its boundaries. Alongside sustainable food production through less intensive farming techniques, historic pollution into the local River Piddle has also been reduced, securing vital water quality improvements into the catchment downstream.

Nature Minister Jenny Riddell-Carpenter said:

“Lyscombe is a truly special landscape, steeped in history with its archaeological wonders and now brimming with flourishing wildlife and wildflowers, including rare orchids and butterflies. “Bringing Lyscombe into nature recovery will protect these precious habitats for the future, creating a lasting place for people and wildlife to enjoy.”

Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper CBE said:

“The King’s Series of National Nature Reserves is taking Nature recovery to a new level, showing what can be achieved when people and organisations come together in common cause, and not only for the benefit of wildlife, but people too. “The declaration of the Lyscombe National Nature Reserve gives recognition to this unique mosaic of chalk downland and woodland, connecting up amazing wildlife-rich habitats while also creating new opportunities for all of us to connect with Nature, and for generations to come.”

Chief Executive of Dorset Wildlife Trust Brian Bleese said:

“Lyscombe is one of the most significant opportunities for nature recovery ever secured in Dorset. This designation recognises both the exceptional wildlife and habitats already present and the enormous potential to create a thriving landscape where nature, people and farming coexist successfully.”

With the support of His Majesty King Charles III, Natural England is leaving a lasting public legacy for people, science and nature by creating or extending 25 National Nature Reserves by 2028. The Lyscombe NNR is the 16th in the Series. Around 1.4 million people live within 5km of a King’s Series NNR.

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