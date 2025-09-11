Rathlin Energy permit consultation extended

A consultation into the Environment Agency’s ‘minded to’ decision to grant an environmental permit variation to Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has been extended following feedback.

The consultation opened on Tuesday 29 July and was originally planned to close on Tuesday 9 September 2025.

In response to representations from residents, the consultation period has now been extended for almost four weeks and will now close on 6 October.

Rathlin Energy UK Ltd, which has operated at West Newton in East Yorkshire since 2013, has an environmental permit for drilling wells and long-term oil and gas production.

It has applied to vary the permit for West Newton A well site (WNA) at Fosham Road in High Fosham.

After reviewing comments and evidence from the original consultation at the end of last year, the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the permit variation.

This means after exploring the comments and issues raised, the Environment Agency considers the application meets legal environmental requirements, but is yet to make a final decision.

A draft permit document and draft decision document can be found on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.

Important that people share their views

Kathryn Richardson, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said:

It’s important to us that people have the opportunity to view the consultation documents and provide a response, so we have extended the consultation period. I’d encourage interested parties to send us their comments and we will make our final decision once we have reviewed the responses.

People can send their responses directly via the consultation website, by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk or by phone on 03708 506506.

Paper copies of the documentation can be viewed Monday to Friday 9am-5pm at New Ellerby Methodist Church, Main Street, New Ellerby, and the Environment Agency office at Mill Lane in Beverley.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.

If all the requirements are met, it is legally obliged to issue a permit.

Further background

Rathlin Energy has applied to carry out ‘reservoir stimulation’ on the existing WNA-2 well. This is a process used by the oil and gas industry, which is designed to improve the efficiency of the flow of oil or gas through the reservoir rock and into the well.

Mining and extractive industries must have an environmental permit to operate. Issued by the Environment Agency, environmental permits detail the conditions that an operator is required to meet to ensure its activities minimise the risk of harm to people and the environment.

Consultation

The reservoir stimulation will result in some extractive waste – waste produced by the extraction, treatment and storage of minerals - being retained in the ground. Therefore the operator has also applied for a ‘mining waste facility’ to authorise this.

Changes are also proposed to the surface water discharge process, and the location of the already permitted crude oil storage facility.

Responses to the consultation can be made electronically. To access the relevant documentation, visit our consultation website on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.

Information on the website explains how you can view the consultation documents and how you can make your comments. We also explain what we can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Those unable to make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

Paper copies are available to view Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm at New Ellerby Methodist Church, Main Street, New Ellerby and the Environment Agency Office, Crosskill House, Mill Lane, Beverley, HU17 9JW.

Environment Agency regulation of onshore gas and oil

The Environment Agency’s regulatory controls for the onshore oil and gas industry are designed to protect people and the environment. We do not permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk

Our regulatory process – permitting, inspecting, monitoring and enforcement – is designed to protect our water, land and air, and the people and wildlife that depend on them.

We will not allow any activity that could pollute water (rivers and streams, surface water, groundwater, drinking water) or any removal of water if it could affect the public water supply or damage the environment.

We ensure waste material is minimised, stored, and disposed of safely so it doesn’t harm the soil or the wider environment.

We protect the air by requiring that any waste gas is burnt in a safe and controlled way, and that any emissions are minimised and monitored.

Environmental permits