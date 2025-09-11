Environment Agency
|Printable version
Rathlin Energy permit consultation extended
A consultation into the Environment Agency’s draft decision to grant a permit variation to Rathlin Energy UK Ltd in Yorkshire has been extended.
A consultation into the Environment Agency’s ‘minded to’ decision to grant an environmental permit variation to Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has been extended following feedback.
The consultation opened on Tuesday 29 July and was originally planned to close on Tuesday 9 September 2025.
In response to representations from residents, the consultation period has now been extended for almost four weeks and will now close on 6 October.
Rathlin Energy UK Ltd, which has operated at West Newton in East Yorkshire since 2013, has an environmental permit for drilling wells and long-term oil and gas production.
It has applied to vary the permit for West Newton A well site (WNA) at Fosham Road in High Fosham.
After reviewing comments and evidence from the original consultation at the end of last year, the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the permit variation.
This means after exploring the comments and issues raised, the Environment Agency considers the application meets legal environmental requirements, but is yet to make a final decision.
A draft permit document and draft decision document can be found on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.
Important that people share their views
Kathryn Richardson, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said:
It’s important to us that people have the opportunity to view the consultation documents and provide a response, so we have extended the consultation period.
I’d encourage interested parties to send us their comments and we will make our final decision once we have reviewed the responses.
People can send their responses directly via the consultation website, by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk or by phone on 03708 506506.
Paper copies of the documentation can be viewed Monday to Friday 9am-5pm at New Ellerby Methodist Church, Main Street, New Ellerby, and the Environment Agency office at Mill Lane in Beverley.
The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.
If all the requirements are met, it is legally obliged to issue a permit.
Further background
Rathlin Energy has applied to carry out ‘reservoir stimulation’ on the existing WNA-2 well. This is a process used by the oil and gas industry, which is designed to improve the efficiency of the flow of oil or gas through the reservoir rock and into the well.
Mining and extractive industries must have an environmental permit to operate. Issued by the Environment Agency, environmental permits detail the conditions that an operator is required to meet to ensure its activities minimise the risk of harm to people and the environment.
Consultation
- The reservoir stimulation will result in some extractive waste – waste produced by the extraction, treatment and storage of minerals - being retained in the ground. Therefore the operator has also applied for a ‘mining waste facility’ to authorise this.
- Changes are also proposed to the surface water discharge process, and the location of the already permitted crude oil storage facility.
- Responses to the consultation can be made electronically. To access the relevant documentation, visit our consultation website on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.
- Information on the website explains how you can view the consultation documents and how you can make your comments. We also explain what we can and can’t take into account when deciding on the application.
- Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Those unable to make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.
- Paper copies are available to view Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm at New Ellerby Methodist Church, Main Street, New Ellerby and the Environment Agency Office, Crosskill House, Mill Lane, Beverley, HU17 9JW.
Environment Agency regulation of onshore gas and oil
- The Environment Agency’s regulatory controls for the onshore oil and gas industry are designed to protect people and the environment. We do not permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk
- Our regulatory process – permitting, inspecting, monitoring and enforcement – is designed to protect our water, land and air, and the people and wildlife that depend on them.
- We will not allow any activity that could pollute water (rivers and streams, surface water, groundwater, drinking water) or any removal of water if it could affect the public water supply or damage the environment.
- We ensure waste material is minimised, stored, and disposed of safely so it doesn’t harm the soil or the wider environment.
- We protect the air by requiring that any waste gas is burnt in a safe and controlled way, and that any emissions are minimised and monitored.
Environmental permits
- Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.
- Our powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.
- We may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rathlin-energy-permit-consultation-extended
Latest News from
Environment Agency
250ha of intertidal habitat created by embankment realignment12/09/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency, funding partner Associated British Ports, and contractor JBA Bentleys delivered The Outstrays Managed Realignment Scheme.
River restoration improves habitats in East Anglia12/09/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency and Waveney, Lower Yare and Lothingland Internal Drainage Board (IDB) have reconnected habitats on Starston Beck in Norfolk.
Drought permits issued to Yorkshire Water11/09/2025 13:25:00
Drought permits allow Yorkshire Water to conserve water in reservoirs and secure public drinking water supplies.
Environment Agency minded to grant incinerator permit at Swadlincote11/09/2025 10:25:00
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit for an incinerator at Swadlincote, near Burton-upon-Trent.
Skip hire boss ordered to pay back cash after waste crime09/09/2025 13:25:00
Patricia Hills, from Bootle, has been ordered to pay back £250,000. She was previously jailed for operating MWM Recycling Ltd illegally.
Homes to be better protected from floods this winter as Taskforce boosts nation’s resilience08/09/2025 14:22:00
Latest meeting takes place today chaired by Floods Minister Emma Hardy.
New Yealm seagrass meadow created from 'castaway' plants05/09/2025 13:25:00
The beginnings of a new seagrass meadow in the River Yealm have been planted thanks to volunteers largely from the Environment Agency.
Shingle to be sprayed onto Pevensey Bay for annual top-up05/09/2025 09:20:00
Shingle will be sprayed from a specialist vessel onto the shoreline at high tides over several weeks.