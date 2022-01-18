REACT-EU: €382.7 million to help Spain's regions fighting the coronavirus pandemic and supporting a digital and green transition

The Commission has granted €382.7 million under the 2022 tranche of REACT-EU to support the recovery and the digital and green transition of Spain.

This additional funding under the European Regional Development Fund is added to twelve 2014-2020 operational programmes to help the health system fighting the coronavirus pandemic and to facilitate investments in the green and digital transition. These resources are added to €10.9 billion of funding already provided to Spain thanks to REACT-EU in 2021 and to €354.8 million already allocated to five Spanish regions under the 2022 tranche of REACT-EU in December 2021.

In Aragon, €2 million will allow hospitals hiring more medical staff and purchasing additional equipment. The funds will also support the digital transition of the region by improving the region's broadband network and the digitalisation of the public sector, the educational infrastructure, and invest in energy efficiency measures in educational centres.

