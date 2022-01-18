EU News
REACT-EU: €382.7 million to help Spain's regions fighting the coronavirus pandemic and supporting a digital and green transition
The Commission has granted €382.7 million under the 2022 tranche of REACT-EU to support the recovery and the digital and green transition of Spain.
This additional funding under the European Regional Development Fund is added to twelve 2014-2020 operational programmes to help the health system fighting the coronavirus pandemic and to facilitate investments in the green and digital transition. These resources are added to €10.9 billion of funding already provided to Spain thanks to REACT-EU in 2021 and to €354.8 million already allocated to five Spanish regions under the 2022 tranche of REACT-EU in December 2021.
- In Aragon, €2 million will allow hospitals hiring more medical staff and purchasing additional equipment. The funds will also support the digital transition of the region by improving the region's broadband network and the digitalisation of the public sector, the educational infrastructure, and invest in energy efficiency measures in educational centres.
- In Asturias, €9.9 million will support investments in health, such as hiring staff and the acquisition of medical equipment, infrastructure, and R&D projects. The funds will also improve teleworking conditions and digital public services, establish sanitation networks and treatment plants, and renovate schools to improve energy efficiency.
- In the Basque country, €40.6 million will support electric mobility in public transport, improve energy efficiency and increase the use of renewables in public buildings. The funds will also help renovating hospitals and schools, improving health and social services, and supporting the transition to a digital economy.
- In Cantabria, €6 million will be invested in medical products and health services to fight the pandemic, in renovations of the public infrastructure and existing housing stock for better energy efficiency, and in infrastructure for vocational training and adult learning, in measures to support small and medium businesses (SMEs), and in the development of broadband network and in public e-services.
- On the Canary Islands, €58.5 million will top up the existing support from REACT-EU for the recovery on the islands. These funds will improve health services and the transition to a digital and green economy. Moreover, the region will invest in supporting sustainable tourism, in basic services to citizens building or upgrading education, housing and health infrastructure, and in helping SMEs to maintain or create jobs.
- In Castilla y Leon, €1 million will support, among others, the green transition in the region, in particular through measures to improve energy efficiency in public buildings and SMEs, reinforce health and social services and support the digital transition by developing and improving e-services for citizens.
- In Catalonia, €130.1 million will mainly support construction and renovation of health and education infrastructures (primary care and hospitals). The region will also use the funds to improve the health and social services to combat the coronavirus pandemic and support the transition to a digital and green economy.
- In Ceuta, €2 million will support the transition to a digital economy by upgrading the technology of public sector infrastructure. Businesses will also benefit from increased support to both working capital and investment in sectors with high job-creation potential, in particular supporting innovative projects linked to digital technologies, green economy and circular economy.
- In Extremadura, €12.7 million will increase the support to the health sector in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the region will support SMEs with working capital, helping them mitigate the effects of the crisis and improve healthcare centres for primary care, including by developing energy efficiency measures.
- The region of Melilla receives a top up of €3 million to support Melilla's transition to a digital economy, in particular through improving ICT applications for e-government, e-learning, e-inclusion, e-culture and e-health, and to increase energy efficiency in public and private buildings.
- In Murcia, €32.8 million will be mainly invested in health infrastructures and e-services like e-inclusion, e-accessibility, e-learning and e-education services.
- In Navarra, €13.9 million will be invested to renovate education infrastructure for 5 500 pupils, strengthen health and social services, support the climate transition of the region with investments in sustainable mobility, and the digital transition by increasing digital connectivity and improving the digitalization of public services.
