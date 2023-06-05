Read our Impact Report 2022 – 2023!

We’re delighted to publish our impact report for our work in 2022 / 2023.

We are a small but mighty team here at Citizens Online and this report highlights the reach we achieve by working collaboratively. We are immensely proud of supporting at least 2779 learners, distributing 475 devices and supporting 648 Digital champions last year. But more then the numbers, it’s the quotes and stories from learners that bring to life the positive difference our work makes. We regularly publish case studies here.

As well as working with learners we also support organisations to transform in an inclusive way. There is no point in having brilliant digital services if your clients struggle to use them. More must be done to make digital inclusion part of everyday practice both in service deliver and design. Do you know how digitally mature your organisation is? Citizens Online can help to embed digital inclusion which will; achieve cost savings, improve customer satisfaction and make your organisation resilient to future technological change. Contact us to find out more.

COImpactReport2223Final-compressed : Download