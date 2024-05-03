The report on public schools’ readiness for remote learning summarises findings from Education Scotland’s survey which ran between June and August 2023. This meets Section 17 of The Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) 2022 Recovery Act.

Introduction

This paper provides summarised findings from Education Scotland's survey on 'local authority readiness for remote learning', conducted during June - August 2023. The survey sought to gather information to support the development of the readiness for remote learning report required under The Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Act 2022 Recovery Act (Annex A).

Method

In June 2023, Education Scotland invited all 32 local authorities to complete an online survey questionnaire (Annex B) by the closing date 25 August 2023. A total of 24 responses were received, a 75% response rate.

Summarised findings, based on the responses of the local authority officers who completed the survey, are set out below in relation to the main survey questions.