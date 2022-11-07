EU News
Readout of phone call between President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The main focus of the conversation was on ensuring financial support for Ukraine in the months ahead. President von der Leyen informed President Zelenskyy that she would this week propose a substantial financial package from the EU of up to EUR 1.5 billion a month, totalling up to EUR 18 billion, which would contribute significantly to cover Ukraine's financing needs for 2023. Both leaders recognised the importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of essential state functions. The support in the form of highly concessional long-term loans, with coverage of the interest costs, would also work to support Ukraine's reforms and its path towards EU membership. The EU financial package would need to be matched by similar support from other major donors. President von der Leyen confirmed ongoing work by the EU to continue to provide immediate humanitarian support to Ukraine, particularly over the winter. President von der Leyen reiterated that the EU is in it for the long haul in its support for Ukraine.
The leaders also discussed the importance of ensuring Ukraine's agricultural exports can reach the world. In addition to full support for the UN's efforts to reach agreement with Russia on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the leaders also discussed plans to expand the capacities of the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, which have so far been used to transport the great majority of Ukrainian agricultural and non-agricultural exports since the start of the Russian war.
Finally, the leaders discussed strengthening sanctions, as well as the negative role played by Iran's support for Russia's aggression and how to respond.
