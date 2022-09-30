HM Treasury
Readout of the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s meeting with the OBR
- This morning the Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with the OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee, including the Chair Richard Hughes, at No10 Downing Street.
- They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November, and the economic and fiscal outlook.
- They agreed, as is usual, to work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond.
- The Prime Minister and Chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny.
