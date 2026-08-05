Homeless Link
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Real change possible as rough sleeping in London continues to fall
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN report for Q1 2026/27
On 31 July, CHAIN homelessness database published its Q1 report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between April and June 2026. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database. Key findings include:
- 3,959 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital in April to June 2026, a decrease of 10% on April-June 2025.
- 1,685 people were recorded as sleeping rough for the first time in Q1, 16% lower than the same time last year.
- People sleeping rough for the first time accounted for 43% of the total number in April to June, which is a slight drop from a proportion of 46% in the same period last year.
- The number of people classed as living on the streets was 680, 14% lower than the same time last year and 6% higher than January-March 2026.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, commented: “For too long, high levels of rough sleeping in London and across the country have been the norm. Thousands upon thousands of lives have been damaged, let down by systems meant to support them. What’s more, people sleeping on the streets earlier in the summer were subjected to oppressive heatwaves, putting health and lives at risk. This is only likely to worsen as extreme weather events become more common.
“But we have reached a seminal moment where real change seems possible. Recent CHAIN reports show that the London Mayor’s targeted rough sleeping plan and the immeasurable efforts of local homelessness services are working. Now, with the new Prime Minister leading a determined national drive to end rough sleeping, and being a keen advocate of devolution, we are optimistic that the tide can be turned, ensuring that everyone has a place to call home and the support they need to keep it.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/real-change-possible-as-rough-sleeping-in-london-continues-to-fall/
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