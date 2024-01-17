WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Real wage growth and low unemployment are good for households, but inadequate labour supply is constraining growth
A steady labour market sets the context for workers in a general election year, but headline figures belie long term challenges
Responding to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures, Jon Boys, Senior Labour Market Economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:
“The steady state of the labour market is a reason to be cheerful in an uncertain world. Although wage growth has peaked, falling inflation means we are experiencing real growth, boosting people’s spending power. Unemployment remains low, meaning that most people who have access to the job market could secure a job.
“In this general election year, these are positive signs for an incumbent government, but the headline figures disguise major challenges in the UK labour market. Increased sickness in the population has hit labour supply hard, with more employees than ever taking sick days or dropping out of the labour market due to long-term illness. Plans to lower legal immigration will also further restrict supply, impacting industries like health and social care in particular, which already suffer from skills shortages.
“Every week a new report claims that automation and AI will be doing the heavy lifting soon, but there are limits to what a large language model can do for more frontline industries like health and social care or hospitality. The UK needs a plan to boost productivity in these sectors, also known as the everyday economy*, if we’re to really see the dial shift on business performance and productivity.”
Notes to editors
- If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the new Centre for Mental Health report17/01/2024 12:25:00
Sean Duggan responds to the new Centre for Mental Health report
Wales TUC welcomes Welsh Government’s strong support for trade union facility time16/01/2024 15:15:15
Wales TUC warmly welcomes an important statement from the Welsh Government on the vital importance of facility time for trade union activity in the public sector.
CBI responds to latest Labour Market Statistics16/01/2024 14:05:00
CBI has responded to latest Labour Market Statistics.
Protect the right to strike16/01/2024 12:15:00
The UK government’s draconian Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act was forced through Westminster parliament. But the campaign to protect the right to strike continues.
LABOUR MARKET: Cost of living crisis is still a long way from over - TUC16/01/2024 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show wages remain below their value in 2008.
LGA responds to UKHSA HIV survey15/01/2024 10:05:00
It is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV
RoSPA - Value added: Costing the true benefits of safety15/01/2024 09:05:00
A new tool designed to calculate the value of safety to any organisation could help strengthen the business case for OSH initiatives but also sell the benefits of a more holistic view of employee care and protection, says Louis Wustemann.
CBI responds to monthly latest GDP figures12/01/2024 16:20:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest monthly GDP figures
NHS Confederation - Statement ahead of BMA junior doctor strike action in Wales12/01/2024 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Welsh Government's statement on next week's junior doctor strike action.
TUC - “Dismal” growth is still hitting jobs and living standards12/01/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Friday) GDP figures, showing that despite November’s rise GDP is down 0.2% in the three months to November (including manufacturing down 1.9%, construction down 0.6% and services flat at 0.0%)