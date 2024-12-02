Plan for exports published.

Scotland’s first hydrogen sector export plan, outlining the targeted actions needed to secure Scotland as a key producer and exporter of renewable hydrogen by 2030, has been published.

A Trading Nation: Realising Scotland’s Hydrogen Potential – A Plan for Exports, outlines where the opportunities for growth lie for businesses and investors, if Scotland is to capitalise on the economic and net zero opportunities provided by hydrogen and hydrogen products.

These include:

evidencing the growing market demand across the UK and Europe for hydrogen and hydrogen products – to help attract investment in the production, transport and storage of hydrogen

developing Scotland’s domestic support chain, capabilities and skills – through regional hydrogen hubs and filling the gaps in hydrogen production, transport and storage

improving the infrastructure and systems around exporting hydrogen, including creating hydrogen storage facilities, aligning hydrogen regulation in Scotland with existing EU rules and exploring the viability of hydrogen pipelines from Scotland to mainland Europe and Ireland

working with current and potential hydrogen exporters to develop the international supply chain

Evidence suggests that Scotland could potentially deliver up to 3.3 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2045, the energy equivalent of around 90% of Scotland’s total current energy demand.

The report follows the publication of a recent report by PwC which found that 3.3% of all jobs advertised in the UK over the past year were green, up from 2.3% in 2023 - the equivalent of 23,000 jobs in Scotland.

The export plan complements actions in the Green Industrial Strategy and the Hydrogen Action Plan to develop this new, growth energy sector.

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin unveiled the Plan during a visit to Hydrasun – a Scottish based company which designs, makes and installs hydrogen refuellers and associated parts.

Ms Martin said: “Hydrogen is one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities since oil and gas was discovered and we have the environment, skills, knowledge, and experience to become a driving force behind the growth of the hydrogen sector in Europe and beyond.

“This plan focusses on the significant international trade opportunities presented by hydrogen and sets out the key steps required to secure and maximise the economic benefits.

“It provides the government, industry and investors with clarity in the direction we must all move in, with pace, if Scotland is to build a sustainable and successful hydrogen economy – whilst helping to deliver a just transition for our energy sector

“Although the full economic potential of hydrogen is yet to be realised, Hydrasun is a great example of how Scottish businesses are already leading the way in the hydrogen sector.”

Dr Stuart Mitchell, Hydrogen Director said “Hydrasun, a D2Zero Company, welcomes the Hydrogen Sector Export Plan, reinforcing Scotland’s leadership in the hydrogen economy and strengthening our ability to grow both domestically and internationally.”

“We have a strong track record as an exporter, delivering hydrogen systems across Europe and Scandinavia. Our expanding footprint demonstrates the growing demand for Scottish hydrogen expertise overseas. Scotland’s proximity to key markets like Germany and the Netherlands provides the opportunity to be at the forefront of hydrogen exports.”

“Continued support from the Scottish Government, through agencies like Scottish Enterprise, has enabled Hydrasun to accelerate its growth, expand into new markets, and deliver innovative solutions.”

“Collaboration across industry sectors, governments, and communities is essential to fully realise hydrogen’s potential. Together, we can position Scotland as a global leader in hydrogen innovation and sustainability.”

Background

Read A Trading Nation: Realising Scotland's Hydrogen Potential - A Plan for Exports

Hydrogen Action Plan (www.gov.scot)

Green Industrial Strategy Green industrial strategy - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)