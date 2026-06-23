Scottish Government
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Realising Scotland’s renewable energy potential
More than £1 million to support offshore wind skills.
Three projects will share almost £1.7 million to provide training that will support the further development of Scotland’s offshore wind sector.
The grants will establish a regional skills hub for the Highlands and Islands, expand engineering construction programmes, and support training courses at North East Scotland College. The awards are expected to attract private investment of a similar value.
The projects will help more people develop the skills needed to secure good jobs and realise the wider economic benefits of the renewable energy sector.
The announcement was made by Energy Minister Stephen Gethins ahead of a visit to the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, to meet participants in the Scottish–Irish Offshore Wind Internship Pilot with representatives of the Government of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.
Mr Gethins yesterday said:
“I am determined to make the most of Scotland’s remarkable energy potential, with industry reports estimating offshore wind could support up to 49,000 jobs in Scotland. That is why it is at the centre of both our energy and economic ambitions.
“The Scottish Government is doing everything within our power to help seize this exciting opportunity, and that starts by focusing on skills to ensure communities benefit directly from employment opportunities and businesses have the skilled workforce they need to grow. Supporting these three projects with almost £1.7 million is central to that, and there will be more to come.
“By bringing businesses together with education and skills providers, the Offshore Wind Skills Programme is the kind of smart, co-ordinated approach we need to shape the future of our renewables sector. Working with partners is vital given the scale of both the opportunities and challenges, and the Scottish–Irish Offshore Wind Internship Pilot is an excellent example of the benefits achieved by working together.
“However, the full benefits of our country’s offshore wind potential will only be realised when Scotland is an independent nation and our energy resources are in our hands.”
Background
The Offshore Wind Skills Programme (OWSP) was established by the Scottish Government in 2026 and allocated £3.85 million to support the development of the skilled offshore wind workforce needed to support the sector’s growth.
The total funding award for the first successful projects is £1,679,143:
- University of the Highlands and Islands – £1,171,139
- Engineering Construction Industry Training Board – £372,842
- North East Scotland College – £135,162
Further projects will be considered by the OWSP Board throughout 2026 and 2027.
The Scottish-Irish Offshore Wind Internship Pilot will fund 20 paid 12‑week summer internships – 10 for Scottish students and 10 for Irish students – all hosted in Scotland.
It has been supported by investment of £100,000 each from the Scottish and Irish governments, and £20,000 from the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, which is running the pilot.
Offshore wind is as a priority area for collaboration between Ireland and Scotland in the Bilateral Cooperation Framework 2030 – the only such agreement Scotland has with another nation.
Both the OWSP and the Scottish–Irish Offshore Wind Internship Pilot build on Scotland’s Offshore Wind Skills Priorities and Action Plan published in November 2025.
Wind Industry Skills: Intelligence Report
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/realising-scotlands-renewable-energy-potential/
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