RUSI
|Printable version
Realising Societal Resilience for a Whole of Society Approach to Defence
NATO’s unity may have held in The Hague, but the focus on defence spending overshadowed a deeper issue: societal resilience.
While Article 3 of the North Atlantic Treaty makes clear each member state's responsibility, the UK is lagging. Years of austerity, Brexit, the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis have left people inward-looking, not outward-facing. A whole of society approach, as outlined in the Strategic Defence Review, demands more than military readiness. It means investing in the public services and civic infrastructure that build trust and capacity.
From Uppsala to Taipei, others are showing what resilience looks like. In the UK, we’re not there. Until we are, we cannot expect public buy-in on defence, let alone mobilisation in a crisis. Societal resilience must be seen as central, not separate, to national defence.
The NATO Summit in The Hague concluded with a sigh of relief from alliance watchers: the US remains committed, and NATO’s unity held. But the cost was a narrow agenda, fixated on the 5% of GDP for defence-spending target – and within that, a preoccupation with hitting 3.5% on ‘hard’ defence. What fell off the table was a serious discussion about resilience – despite it being part of the remaining 1.5% allies have pledged to spend and fundamental to NATO’s future deterrence and defence.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/realising-societal-resilience-whole-society-approach-defence
Latest News from
RUSI
Making Sense of Britain’s Digital Targeting Web14/10/2025 14:25:00
The UK’s Digital Targeting Web promises cross-domain targeting fit for the modern digitalised battlefield – but organisational complexity, procurement and funding challenges and a dearth of outcome metrics threaten to make its delivery targets more aspirational than assured.
Syria’s First Post-Assad Election: Analysis from Damascus13/10/2025 14:25:00
Under less than perfect circumstances, a new government is heading to Damascus. But events continue to remind us that Syria's politics go far beyond elections.
The Kremlin can Afford the Luxury of a Second Anti-NATO Front10/10/2025 14:25:00
Russia's grey-zone warfare against Europe comes at a fraction of the cost of the conflict in Ukraine.
The Priorities of a New Franco-German Covenant09/10/2025 14:25:00
To defend Europe against geopolitical and economic turbulence, the Franco-German duo must be re-energised to act now.
What to Make of the $4.2 Billion Kazakhstan-US Locomotive Deal?07/10/2025 14:25:00
The Wabtec deal is a big vote of confidence in US industry and diplomacy in Kazakhstan. However, any optimism must be tempered with realism.
European Medical Provision in Times of War07/10/2025 11:05:00
As European militaries ready themselves for war, creating resilient medical systems remains an afterthought for the UK.
Beware Russia Bearing Arms Control Gifts06/10/2025 16:25:00
Washington should maintain a critical eye when measuring Putin’s latest arms control offer.
Guns, Goods and Governance: Illicit Economies and the Foundations of Insurgent Rule06/10/2025 14:25:00
Research across different geographies has increasingly reshaped how the relationship between militancy, criminality and legitimacy is understood, with important implications for conflict prevention and peace-making.