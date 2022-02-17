Realising the Silicon Stoke ambition

Summary and recording of techUK's Silicon Stoke industry briefing setting out the opportunity for collaboration with members.

On 11 February techUK was delighted to host representatives of the Silicon Stoke board, who are integral to the development and delivery of the ‘Silicon Stoke’ prospectus. The prospectus sets out the city’s ambitions for its digital transformation to help secure partnerships and investment into the city.

Smart Stoke is already underway, with the completion of a 113km full-fibre cross-city which offers opportunity for 5G services. An ambitious smart city in the making and to help Stoke-on-Trent ensure it can realise the full potential of this enhanced digital connectivity, techUK convened an industry briefing to help members understand the scope of the Silicon Stoke opportunity.

We were joined by representatives from across Stoke-on-Trent City Council who presented the opportunities for collaboration with industry partners. We kicked off with Cllr Abi Brown, Leader of the council and Jon Rouse CBE, City Director introducing the Silicon Stoke prospectus. John Bowler, Strategic Manager and Head of ICT & Digital at Stoke-on-Trent City Council outlined the municipal market place ambition. Peter Tomlin, Assistant Director Adult Social Care shared the health and social care plans while Steve Lovatt, Regeneration Lead Commissioner spoke about plans for 5G and Internet of Things. There was plenty of time for Q&A where members had the chance to interrogate further the projects surrounding the future of Stoke on Trent and the discussion was flooded with offers of support from industry.

The event was a great opportunity for members to input into the development of an Industry 4 Strategy for Silicon Stoke and gain foresight of upcoming innovation and partnership opportunities. It was an excellent example of early and meaningful market engagement with industry and techUK looks forward to working with the council on future events to realise the full ambition of the prospectus.

You can watch the full recording below.

