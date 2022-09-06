Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Reappointment of lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office.
The Lord Chancellor has announced the reappointment of Bronwen Curtis CBE as a lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office for a third term of 9 months.
The Lord Chancellor, in consultation with the Lord Chief Justice, has announced the reappointment of Bronwen Curtis CBE as a lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office.
The reappointment will run from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2023.
The Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office is an independent office which supports the Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice in considering complaints about the personal conduct of judicial office-holders.
Appointments and reappointments are made by the Lord Chancellor and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The reappointment has been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biography
Bronwen Curtis CBE has held leadership positions in both the private and public sector and most recently as Director, Human Resources and Organisational Development, Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust. Bronwen is a lay member of the Speakers Committee for IPSA and a member of the regulatory appointments panel for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She is a former UK Board member of a global corporation and previously named Midlands Businesswoman of the Year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/reappointment-of-lay-panel-member-of-the-judicial-conduct-and-investigations-office
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
New houseblock to boost prisoner employment prospects05/09/2022 10:15:00
Prisoners will learn the skills they need to stay on the straight and narrow as the latest phase of the government’s plan to deliver 20,000 new prison places gets underway.
Millions invested to support female offenders02/09/2022 10:15:00
£24 million for services that work with women in justice system.
Becoming a Truly Data Led Justice System01/09/2022 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Richard Price, 30 August 2022 – Categories: Data, digital strategy, Justice Digital Strategy, MoJ Digital Strategy 2025, Network services, Our People, Our services, our users, Technology.
Appointment of 2 legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee30/08/2022 16:10:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ben Roe and Virginia Jones as legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.
Appointment of four members to the Civil Justice Council30/08/2022 14:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has announced the appointments of four members of the Civil Justice Council for three years from 1 August 2022.
New recruitment campaign for Victims’ Commissioner launched25/08/2022 15:15:00
The Government has relaunched the recruitment process for the Victims’ Commissioner in line with the standard public appointments process.
Implementation of the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 202210/08/2022 10:10:00
The Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022 received Royal Assent in April this year. It is planned to come into effect on Monday 27 February 2023.
Prisoners turn over new leaf through innovative farming scheme09/08/2022 11:05:00
Prisoners are to be upskilled in cutting-edge farming techniques as the government continues to get offenders into work and cut crime.