Reappointment of Royal Mint Advisory Committee Members

Jane Ridley and Hughie O’Donoghue have been reappointed to the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) today (20th February).

Both are existing members of the RMAC, having served two terms between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2022.

Their third term will now conclude on 31st December 2024.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith said:

“I am delighted that Jane Ridley and Hughie O’Donoghue have agreed to serve a third term on the Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

“Their expertise and experience serving on the Committee for a number of years has, and will continue to provide effective input into the development of UK coin design.”

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee on the Design of Coins, Medals, Seals and Decorations was established in 1922 and advises the Chancellor on new designs for United Kingdom coins. It also advises government departments on new designs for official medals and seals. Its members are appointed by HM The King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

About the appointments

Members of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee are appointed by His Majesty the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

These appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, who provides independent assurance that appointments are made in accordance with the Government’s Principles of Public Appointments and Governance Code.

Jane Ridley and Hughie O’Donoghue have confirmed they have not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.

About Jane Ridley and Hughie O’Donoghue