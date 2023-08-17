Rebecca Hilsenrath comments on Royal College of Midwives report

In response to yesterday's report from the Royal College of Midwives that shows expectant and new mothers are not receiving adequate mental health care during and post-pregnancy, Chief Executive of PHSO, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said:

“Preparing for the birth of a new child should be one of the most exciting times for a family. Yet too often new and soon-to-be mothers are failed by maternity services, which can have a devastating effect on them and their families. Complaints brought to the Ombudsman, highlighted in our recent report on maternity care, included examples of women who didn’t receive adequate physical and mental health care during and after birth. Some had experienced the ultimate trauma of losing their babies.

"The Royal College of Midwives’ report adds to the body of ever-growing evidence that shows significant improvements must be made in maternity care to prevent yet more unnecessary suffering during what should be the most happy and special of times.”