National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Rebecca Hilsenrath comments on Royal College of Midwives report
In response to yesterday's report from the Royal College of Midwives that shows expectant and new mothers are not receiving adequate mental health care during and post-pregnancy, Chief Executive of PHSO, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said:
“Preparing for the birth of a new child should be one of the most exciting times for a family. Yet too often new and soon-to-be mothers are failed by maternity services, which can have a devastating effect on them and their families. Complaints brought to the Ombudsman, highlighted in our recent report on maternity care, included examples of women who didn’t receive adequate physical and mental health care during and after birth. Some had experienced the ultimate trauma of losing their babies.
"The Royal College of Midwives’ report adds to the body of ever-growing evidence that shows significant improvements must be made in maternity care to prevent yet more unnecessary suffering during what should be the most happy and special of times.”
Read our report: Spotlight on maternity care: your stories, your rights
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Councils not doing enough to help victims of antisocial behaviour, Ombudsman says16/08/2023 11:05:00
People are suffering antisocial behaviour because councils are not thinking comprehensively about how they can tackle it, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has said.
Woman’s avoidable death shows urgent need for improvements to NHS imaging, warns health Ombudsman10/08/2023 11:15:00
A woman died from an operable brain tumour after doctors failed to properly monitor her scan results, an investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has found.
Gloucester business owners’ headache following council lack of action09/08/2023 14:10:00
A Gloucester couple say they have lost business because the city council has not properly investigated their reports of a neighbour’s noise nuisance.
Ombudsman welcomes report aimed at improving local authority SEND decisions09/08/2023 13:20:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has welcomed a report looking to improve the quality of local authority decision making for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Vulnerable tenant not supported properly when faced with antisocial behaviour09/08/2023 09:15:00
Organisations in Nottingham did not do enough to help a vulnerable resident when she was faced with antisocial behaviour, two ombudsmen have found.
Foreign Office missed signs of potential torture of British academic07/08/2023 15:15:15
The Foreign Office failed to notice a UK academic might have been tortured when its staff visited him while in detention in Abu Dhabi, the UK’s national Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman updates planning guidance for authorities03/08/2023 16:20:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has updated its guidance to planning practitioners ‘Not in My Backyard’