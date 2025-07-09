National Ombudsmen
Rebecca Hilsenrath comments on the Dash Review of patient safety
The Government recently (07 July 2025) published Dr Penny Dash's review of patient safety across the health and care landscape in England.
Rebecca Hilsenrath KC (Hon), Chief Executive of PHSO, recently said:
"Disentangling the complex and overlapping world of patient safety organisations will improve the way the NHS functions and how it responds when things go wrong.
“Streamlining these organisations was a key recommendation of our Broken Trust report and the Dash Review has recognised how this would better support the delivery of high quality care.
“I welcome the importance placed on managing and learning from complaints and on building on our NHS Complaint Standards which set out how organisations should respond to complaints. A well-handled complaint can be pivotal in driving lasting change and improving care for all.
“We look forward to working with partners to strengthen the use of the Standards so that more NHS organisations get it right first time for patients and families.”
