Rebecca Hilsenrath is confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Rebecca Hilsenrath has been confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), from 18 April 2024.

Hilsenrath is moving from her role as the PHSO’s Chief Executive, to which she was appointed in July 2023. Previously she was the Chief Legal Officer and then Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, after which she joined the PHSO as Director of External Affairs, Strategy and Communications in 2021.

Under Section 3A of the Parliamentary Commissioner Act 1967 and Section 2 to Schedule 1 of the Health Commissioners Act 1993, the acting Ombudsman is appointed by His Majesty by Letters Patent for up to 12 months, or until a new Ombudsman is appointed. Rebecca Hilsenrath’s appointment as the acting Ombudsman was approved by the House of Commons on 25 March 2023.