Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Rebecca Hilsenrath is confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
Rebecca Hilsenrath is confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman from 18 April 2024.
Rebecca Hilsenrath has been confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), from 18 April 2024.
Hilsenrath is moving from her role as the PHSO’s Chief Executive, to which she was appointed in July 2023. Previously she was the Chief Legal Officer and then Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, after which she joined the PHSO as Director of External Affairs, Strategy and Communications in 2021.
Under Section 3A of the Parliamentary Commissioner Act 1967 and Section 2 to Schedule 1 of the Health Commissioners Act 1993, the acting Ombudsman is appointed by His Majesty by Letters Patent for up to 12 months, or until a new Ombudsman is appointed. Rebecca Hilsenrath’s appointment as the acting Ombudsman was approved by the House of Commons on 25 March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rebecca-hilsenrath-is-confirmed-as-the-acting-parliamentary-and-health-service-ombudsman
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Scale AI Expands Global Footprint with New United Kingdom Headquarters07/05/2024 10:20:00
Scale AI, the data infrastructure company for AI, has selected London as the location for its first international headquarters, reinforcing the company’s mission to accelerate the development of AI globally.
Digital record of the Coronation unveiled for the first time in history03/05/2024 11:20:00
The Coronation Roll is the official record of the Monarch’s accession and crowning.
Government makes next set of crucial changes to improve biosecurity at UK's trade border30/04/2024 11:22:00
Today (30 April 2024), the Government is strengthening its trade border to better detect pests and diseases from imported products.
Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 25 April 202429/04/2024 12:20:00
The UK Government and European Commission recently (26 April 2024) gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.
Government to launch new consultation to protect UK universities from security threats29/04/2024 11:20:00
The Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, recently (26 April 2024) announced his intention to launch a consultation on measures to protect UK universities from national security threats posed by foreign states.
GREAT FUTURES trade mission to Riyadh attracts major corporate sponsors26/04/2024 13:05:00
The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign has announced key partners for the major business, tourism, education and cultural expo in Riyadh - GREAT FUTURES - on 14 and 15 May 2024.
i.AI and NHS England sign Collaboration Charter to support the use of AI in the NHS26/04/2024 12:05:00
The Incubator for Artificial Intelligence (i.AI) and NHS England (NHSE) have signed a Collaboration Charter to support the use of AI in the NHS.
Alan Turing Institute: AI will be key to future national security decision making – but brings its own risks24/04/2024 10:20:00
Government prepares for age of AI with the publication of a new report from The Alan Turing Institute outlining the importance of AI to support strategic decision-making on national security.