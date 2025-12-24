Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Rebuilding CQC: progress during 2025
Throughout 2025, we have been working to rebuild CQC, getting back to our purpose of providing effective regulation of health and adult social care services.
While we have made notable progress, we recognise there is still more to do. We have set out our plan for the next phase of activity, continuing into 2026 and beyond.
In January 2025, we committed to tackling the most critical issues that affect the way we carry out assessments and how we regulate services.
Clearing stuck assessments
At the start of 2025, around 500 assessment reports were waiting to be processed. We have reduced this backlog to just 4.
Carrying out more assessments
In April 2025, we set a target to publish 9,000 assessments by September 2026. To date, 4,308 assessments have been published, putting us ahead of target. In November 2025, we had completed 50% more assessments than in November 2024.
Reducing registration delays
We increased the number of registration inspectors to address the backlog of applications. We also delivered a pilot to improve homecare registration, focusing on speed, clearer guidance and better decision-making. We are rolling these changes out across other sectors to further improve the registration process.
We have begun testing a simpler registration form and improving online guidance to create a smoother, more transparent experience.
Improving how we handle information of concern
We have reduced the overall backlog of information-of-concern cases, including clearing the backlog reported to the Health and Social Care Committee in January 2025.
We made improvements to internal processes for triaging, assuring and closing safety concerns, and published new internal guidance to support consistent decision-making.
Re-establishing a credible regulatory structure
We have restructured CQC into operational inspectorates built around sector expertise, led by 4 Chief Inspectors: Professor Bola Owolabi CBE, Primary Care and Community Services, Dr Toli Onon, Hospitals (Secondary and Specialist Care), Chris Badger, Adult Social Care and Integrated Care, and Dr Arun Chopra, Mental Health. Arun is currently in the position of Interim Chief Executive, with Chris Dzikiti as Interim Chief Inspector of Mental Health.
This new structure:
- puts sector expertise back at the heart of regulation
- better reflects the needs of the public and providers
- creates strong, consistent leadership to support sustained improvement.
Blog: An end of year message from our chief inspectors
Strengthening the wider senior leadership team
This year we also appointed a new Chair, Professor Sir Mike Richards, recruited new Non-Executive Directors and appointed a Chief Digital, Data and Registration Officer, Esther Provins and an Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services, Chris Usher.
Together, these appointments provide the specialist leadership needed to rebuild CQC as a trusted and credible regulator.
Improving our assessment framework
We have worked to address the concerns raised in external reviews of our current ways of working by Dr Penny Dash, Professor Sir Mike Richards, and the Care Provider Alliance. The changes aim to create a clearer, simpler, and more trusted framework, built through engagement, collaboration, and co‑design with those who deliver services and the public.
Over the last year we have engaged colleagues, providers, stakeholders and the public across England to inform development of improvement proposals. The proposals were across 2 areas of focus:
- developing our frameworks and guidance for assessing providers
- changing our methods for inspecting, assessing and awarding ratings to health and care services.
Our consultation, Better regulation, better care, received over 1,600 responses, which we will use to refine our approach.
Clear data, stronger regulation
We've been improving our data to make it more accurate, accessible and useful across CQC. This work ensures better decisions, stronger regulatory targeting and greater transparency – ultimately helping to keep people safe.
Our work to date has largely been internally-focused to learn what's working and what's not, improve data literacy and ensure our colleagues have the right tools. In 2026, there will be opportunities for our partners, stakeholders, providers and people who use services to ensure we collectively make the best use of data to drive improvement in health and social care.
Looking ahead: a clear, sequenced improvement plan
In November 2025, we shared our plan for 2026 to 2028, which sets out our direction across our rebuilding priorities.
We will take time to pause and reflect, ensuring we are ready to move to the next phase while working collaboratively with providers and the public.
Next steps for 2026 are:
- responding to feedback from our public consultation and continuing conversations to hear how we can support ongoing improvements
- redesigning our regulatory framework
- testing new methodology and technology to support the new assessment framework
- co-designing new digital and technology systems to support our whole regulatory process, including improving the provider portal and digitising our registration process
- setting out a clear and consistent approach for managing relationships between CQC and providers
- publishing and implementing new assessment frameworks
- continuing to strengthen our registration processes by rolling out the homecare pilot across other sectors.
How to get involved
There will be opportunities to get involved in co-designing our new technology and data systems. We’ll share more details through our regular newsletters and bulletins.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/about-us/improving-how-we-work/1225-update
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
CQC to continue to lead on programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs)23/12/2025 12:15:00
CQC is pleased to announce that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has recently asked us to continue to lead on the programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs).
Tell us what maternity care is like for you in 202615/12/2025 12:20:00
CQC’s 2026 national maternity survey is happening soon.
Our improvement plans for 202627/11/2025 16:15:00
We have been working to rebuild CQC, getting us back to our purpose of providing effective regulation of health and adult social care services.
CQC local authority assessments: hearing from you as we develop our future approach05/11/2025 15:20:00
We are currently assessing all 153 local authorities in England to review how they are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act (2014).
CQC warns lack of investment in community services threatens shift towards care outside hospital – and risks ‘erosion’ of care quality24/10/2025 15:30:00
The health and social care system remains fragmented and under severe strain as it prepares for a major shift from hospital to community care, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has warned in its annual State of Care report.
Government cuts red tape to revolutionise public services with cutting-edge tech22/10/2025 12:12:00
The government has announced it is slashing the red tape that holds back groundbreaking innovations from coming to market.
CQC launches Better regulation, better care consultation20/10/2025 13:05:00
We have launched a public consultation on our proposals to improve how we assess health and care services, make judgements, and award ratings.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on child sexual abuse in the family environment10/09/2025 13:17:00
Starting in the autumn of 2025, inspections will consider local areas’ multi-agency responses to child sexual abuse in the family environment.