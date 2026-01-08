Reception quality webinar series: autumn 2025

Series of webinars on RISE reception quality in schools led by senior education sector experts.

During the 2025 autumn term, the Department for Education (DfE) delivered a series of 6 regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) webinars on reception quality led by sector experts, including the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), Ofsted and English Hubs.

The aim of these free webinars is to support schools, trusts and local authority leaders to increase the number of children who achieve a good level of development (GLD) at the end of their first year in school.

Session 1: The importance of reception and the data available to support leaders

In this session from September 2025 we hear from DfE experts:

Susie Owen, Director of Early Years, Childcare and Families, who outlines the government’s plans to strengthen family services and improve quality in early years, as set out in Giving every child the best start in life

Amy Finch, Head of Reception Policy, who introduces the new good level of development tool, now available on the View your education data (VYED) platform, demonstrating how it supports schools and responsible bodies to analyse reception outcomes and identify priorities for improvement

Narinder Gill, Director of Leadership and Transformation (Inspiring Generations) and DfE RISE advisor, an experienced school and trust leader who shares how leaders can use the GLD tool to drive meaningful conversations, celebrate strengths and target support effectively

In this webinar, schools were guided to use their GLD data to:

reflect on what is working well

identify priorities for development

collaborate in order to learn

How to watch this YouTube video

There's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.

You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead: The importance of reception and the data available to support leaders

Click here for the full press release