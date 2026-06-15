Recipients from Wales celebrated in HM The King's Birthday Honours List

Eighty four people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country were celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2026 last week.

Those receiving honours in Wales include: Julia Jones, from Dyfed, who was awarded a BEM for services to Music after establishing the Llandeilo Fawr Festival of Music; and, Karl Lester from Conwy who was awarded a MBE for voluntary services to Mountain Rescue and since 2008, has participated in over 555 rescue operations.

In total, 1182 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus on recognising community change-makers.

This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and devotion to public service.

Every part of the UK is represented in the List, from the Western Isles to Cornwall.Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them. Their dedication shows how lasting change is built - through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Congratulations to the list of incredible people from right across Wales who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours. They have been commended for their contributions to their communities, to sport, to charity, the arts and to improving the lives of others - often giving their time and effort for free. The work of these inspirational individuals has a huge impact across Wales and I thank each and every one of them for their valuable contributions to Welsh society.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.

Notable recipients across Wales include: