Wales Office
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Recipients from Wales celebrated in HM The King's Birthday Honours List
More than 80 people from Wales are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List for 2026.
Eighty four people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country were celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2026 last week.
Those receiving honours in Wales include: Julia Jones, from Dyfed, who was awarded a BEM for services to Music after establishing the Llandeilo Fawr Festival of Music; and, Karl Lester from Conwy who was awarded a MBE for voluntary services to Mountain Rescue and since 2008, has participated in over 555 rescue operations.
In total, 1182 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus on recognising community change-makers.
This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and devotion to public service.
Every part of the UK is represented in the List, from the Western Isles to Cornwall.Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
Their dedication shows how lasting change is built - through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
Congratulations to the list of incredible people from right across Wales who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.
They have been commended for their contributions to their communities, to sport, to charity, the arts and to improving the lives of others - often giving their time and effort for free.
The work of these inspirational individuals has a huge impact across Wales and I thank each and every one of them for their valuable contributions to Welsh society.
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.
Notable recipients across Wales include:
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Christina Roy, from South Glamorgan, who was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Cardiff. Roy is a tireless advocate for families in need in Cardiff, particularly through the Parent Learning Group (PLG) at Cathays High School, which has helped over 50 women gain employment after completing qualifications.
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David Cottle, from Swansea, who was awarded a BEM for services to Jazz Music. He has been a central figure in the Swansea live jazz scene since the 1970s, organising the weekly programme at the Swansea Jazz Club since the 1990s, which is now in its 76th year and attracts over 100 weekly attendees.
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Alys Cole-King, from Conwy, who was awarded an MBE for services to Suicide Prevention and revolutionising the professional response to suicidal crisis by pioneering compassionate, evidence-informed approaches to care.
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Gary Davies, from Mid Glamorgan, who was awarded a MBE for services to Public Safety after dedicating nearly five decades to public service and community wellbeing in the Ogmore and Rhondda communities, beginning his career with South Wales Constabulary in 1975.
- Anyone can nominate someone for an honour here: https://www.gov.uk/honours.
- If you would like to interview a member of one of the honours committees about increasing representation from your area, please contact the Cabinet Office on pressoffice@cabinetoffice.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/recipients-from-wales-celebrated-in-hm-the-kings-birthday-honours-list
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