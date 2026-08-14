Reckless Houthi actions have triggered a serious escalation of violence in the region: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

In recent weeks, we have seen a serious escalation in violence in Yemen and the wider region, as a result of reckless Houthi actions.

This includes drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia, attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, and violations of Yemeni airspace by Iranian aircraft.

Iran must cease its long-standing support for the Houthis, which threatens Yemen’s stability.

We express our condolences to those who have been killed or injured as a result of these actions, including Yemeni, Pakistani, and Indonesian nationals.

Last week, this Council delivered a clear message of condemnation for Houthi actions and a call for de-escalation.

We urge the Houthis to focus on efforts to achieve peace and alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, rather than seeking to embroil Yemen in a wider regional conflict.

The United Kingdom reiterates its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and security of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and broader regional stability.

Secondly, the recent escalation is compounding an already dire humanitarian situation.

More than 22 million people require humanitarian assistance.

Over 18 million face food insecurity.

And more than 2.2 million children under five are acutely malnourished.

As a country heavily dependent on food and fuel imports, Yemen remains particularly vulnerable to further shocks.

With humanitarian funding under strain and the Food and Agriculture Organisation warning of drought risks and greater food insecurity, a return to large-scale conflict would turn an already dire situation into a catastrophe.

The United Kingdom will continue to work with partners to support the humanitarian response, building upon the more than $180 million of UK funding last year for life-saving humanitarian assistance.

We also remain deeply concerned by the Houthis’ continued detention of 73 UN staff and many more NGO and civil society personnel, many who have been held for over two years.

The Houthis must immediately and unconditionally release all those detained and allow humanitarian actors to operate safely and without obstruction.

Third, the United Kingdom welcomes the appointment of Dr Afrah Al-Zouba as Yemen’s first female Foreign Minister.

We look forward to working with her and the wider Government of Yemen to support their efforts to deliver much-needed reforms and to strengthen security and stability, including through the new Yemen National Development Strategy.

President, the choices made now will determine whether Yemen moves closer to peace or slips back towards deeper conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The United Kingdom remains steadfast in its support to the role of the UN Special Envoy and an intra-Yemeni peace process under UN auspices, to help build the peaceful future that Yemenis deserve.