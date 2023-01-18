Department for Transport
|Printable version
Reckless jet skiers to face prison and unlimited fines thanks to law change
New legislation will grant more powers to prosecute people for the dangerous misuse of watercraft, such as jet skis.
- anyone riding a jet ski recklessly or causing harm to others could now face up to 2 years in prison and an unlimited fine, thanks to a change in the law
- the introduction of new legislation follows growth in the use of watercraft during the pandemic
- Maritime and Coastguard Agency to be granted more powers to prosecute, as government works to ensure the UK’s waters continue to be some of the safest in the world
New legislation is being introduced to crack down on the dangerous misuse of watercraft such as jet skis, with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency being granted more powers to prosecute perpetrators of accidents.
The new law will come into force on 31 March 2023, before the busy summer period and will enable watercraft users to be prosecuted and bound by the same laws that apply to ships in order to help to prevent accidents.
This follows a boom in the watercraft industry during the pandemic, with the number, size, power and availability of watercraft like jet skis increasing, and their use in UK waters rising significantly.
Today’s (18 January 2023) move by the government will help ensure the UKcontinues to have some of the safest waters in the world.
Maritime Minister, Baroness Vere said:
The watercraft industry is thriving and it’s great to see more and more people enjoying leisure activities. However, they must do so safely.
That’s why we’re introducing a new law to crack down on any dangerous misuse of watercraft like jet skis. It will give the Maritime and Coastguard Agency greater power to prosecute those responsible for causing accidents or entirely avoidable tragedies.
We’ll continue working to ensure our country’s coasts and waters are safe for everyone.
Watercraft are not currently covered by wider maritime safety legislation. The new law will mean those found guilty of using their watercraft in a dangerous manner could receive an unlimited fine and/or up to 2 years in prison.
For those who cause accidents involving loss of life, the new offences could be used to better prosecute perpetrators alongside wider manslaughter charges.
Personal and recreational watercraft will also be bound by the ‘Highway Code of the sea’ – international regulations which require users to act safely by maintaining a lookout, driving at safe speeds and outlining their responsibilities to other vessels.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/reckless-jet-skiers-to-face-prison-and-unlimited-fines-thanks-to-law-change
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Proposed changes to make MOTs fit for the future18/01/2023 11:05:00
Views sought on options to improve MOT testing.
£7 million tech fund to decarbonise freight and boost innovation09/01/2023 10:10:00
Government launches a new fund to help small to medium-sized businesses to develop greener and more efficient solutions for freight.
Precautionary and temporary measures introduced to improve Covid surveillance from China03/01/2023 09:22:00
England joins a growing list of countries across the world to announce temporary measures as Covid cases rise in China ahead of borders re-opening next week
New Year cheer: £2 bus tickets for thousands of routes02/01/2023 11:10:00
'Get Around for £2' scheme will cap many single bus fares until the end of March.
£32.9 million to create a national network of walking and cycling experts02/01/2023 10:05:00
Funding will help councils to develop better designed walking and cycling schemes.
Biggest government intervention ever to keep rail fares down22/12/2022 14:15:00
The intervention will help reduce the impact of high inflation for passengers.
Lift off for projects fuelling jet liners with bin liners22/12/2022 10:20:00
The government has awarded funding to companies turning waste into jet fuel.
UK space regulator issues Virgin Orbit licences ahead of UK launch21/12/2022 12:10:00
The UK Civil Aviation Authority issues the final licences to Virgin Orbit to undertake launch activities from the UK.