Recognising excellence and innovation in manufacturing

Company receives First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership.

The winner of a national award to celebrate excellence and innovation in Scotland’s manufacturing sector has been selected.

The First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership celebrates innovative manufacturing companies which demonstrate productivity and make a positive contribution to staff wellbeing, the environment and the community.

Jerba Campervans Ltd, a fully employee-owned company based in North Berwick, founded by husband and wife team Simon and Cath Poole, received the award at Bute House yesterday.

The company specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans. The judges and the First Minister felt it best exemplified the purpose of the Award, particularly its employee owned status to foster a participative and inclusive work culture.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said:

“I am very pleased to announce Jerba Campervans has won the First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership. “All of the applications received for the Award were of a very high standard. However, with their responsive employee driven approach, Jerba Campervans best exemplified the ethos of the award. In demonstrating how a productive and growing company can at the same time offer real benefits to staff, community and the environment, they clearly demonstrated the principle that business for good is good for business. “I would also like to thank the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) for working with apprentices and graduates to design and manufacture the Award trophy. Through the creative judging process, we were able to recognise and celebrate some of the initiatives put in place to support the next generation of manufacturers. The future of manufacturing is in good hands.”

Background

The First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership is supported by National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), a £75 million Scottish Government investment into Scotland’s manufacturing future. The successful business must demonstrate how it has achieved inclusive and sustainable growth, receiving extra support and advice in return.

It is delivered in partnership with Making Scotland’s Future, Scotland’s framework for manufacturing excellence, and Scotland CAN B, the Scottish Government’s national programme supporting business as a force for good.