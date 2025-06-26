Scottish Government
Recognising the legacy of the ‘Tinker Experiments’
First Minister announces formal apology for historical policies.
First Minister John Swinney has told Parliament that policies historically applied to Gypsy/Traveller individuals and families were unacceptable and has formally apologised to those communities.
Responding to the publication of research into how Gypsy/Traveller communities were affected by the so-called 'Tinker Experiments', Mr Swinney said that while the policies are no longer in effect, and pre-date the Scottish Parliament, they caused significant and lasting trauma to families.
Unjust attitudes and practices resulted in children being removed from Gypsy/Traveller families and families being forced to live in substandard accommodation and degrading conditions.
Extending a formal apology to those affected, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government is whole-heartedly committed to ensuring mistakes are not repeated in its current and future work.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“It seems clear to me that stark prejudice and lack of cultural awareness led to a series of unfair and unjust policies. Policies that resulted in children being removed from families, and families being forced to live in substandard accommodation and degrading conditions.
“The trauma that this has caused to individuals, families and groups, including those who regard themselves as ‘victims of Tinker Experiments’, is significant and lasting.
“So, as First Minister, I want to say this directly to Gypsy/Traveller communities: The ‘Tinker Experiments’ should not have happened. It was wrong. And we recognise how much it is still hurting so many. And more than anything else I want to say this. On behalf of Scotland, we are sorry.”
Background:
Links:
Archival research conducted to explore 20th century policies affecting Gypsy/Traveller communities in Scotland
Historical policies impacting Gypsy/Traveller communities, colloquially known as “The Tinker Experiment(s)” – Scottish Government’s response
Lived experience testimonies of policies affecting Nackens (Scottish Gypsy Travellers), Gypsy/Travellers and Scottish Travellers
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recognising-the-legacy-of-the-tinker-experiments/
