Recognising the State of Palestine
FM: Recognition should be irreversible and not conditional.
First Minister John Swinney has responded to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement that the UK intends to recognise the State of Palestine. The First Minister said:
"Having called on the UK Government to recognise the State of Palestine, I welcome the intent behind this announcement. However, recognition of a Palestinian state should be irreversible. Recognition must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues.
"Israel must agree to a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to flow in much more volume to address the starvation being faced in Gaza.
“A two-state solution is the only way that the Palestinian and Israeli peoples can have a future, living side-by-side in peace and security. The Palestinian people deserve no less.
“This announcement comes on the day that the number of deaths reported passed 60,000, a truly horrific milestone that shames us all. The Israeli government must commit to end the killing and comply with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes. We must see the unconditional release of all hostages.”
