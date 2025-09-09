Scottish Government
|Printable version
Recognising unpaid carers
New payment for people caring for more than one person
Proposals to further expand and improve the benefits available to unpaid carers in Scotland have been laid before the Scottish Parliament.
Among the changes are plans to introduce a new payment worth up to £520 annually for people who care for more than one person – benefiting an estimated 18,000 carers – and to extend eligibility for the Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds.
This builds on previous changes following the transfer of responsibility for carer benefits from the UK Government to the Scottish Government, including the introduction of new benefits such as Carer’s Allowance Supplement.
Around 130,000 people are entitled to Scottish Government carer benefits in Scotland.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“The Scottish Government recognises the immense contribution carers make to our society through caring for family, friends and neighbours. That is why we have made it a priority to deliver a series of improvements to better support them following the transfer of carer benefit awards from the Department for Work and Pensions to Social Security Scotland.
“We have a very different approach to social security in Scotland, with dignity, fairness and respect at its heart, and these changes build on previous work to help improve the lives of carers. We have already introduced Carer’s Allowance Supplement and the Young Carer Grant – which are only available in Scotland – and widened eligibility for Carer Support Payment to enable more carers in education to access it.
“This is another major milestone in the process of delivering devolved social security and in building a system that better meets the needs of carers and disabled people in Scotland.”
Background
Carer’s Assistance (Miscellaneous and Consequential Amendments, Revocation, Transitional and Saving Provisions) (Scotland) Regulations 2025
Carer Support Payment has been available for new applications across the whole of Scotland since 4 November 2024. A ‘case transfer’ process, which provides for the transfer of Carer’s Allowance awards for carers in Scotland from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and onto Carer Support Payment administered by Social Security Scotland, began in February 2024 and is now nearly complete.
Subject to Parliamentary approval, carers from March next year may be eligible to receive Carer Support, a new benefit combining three components:
- Carer Support Payment – the Scottish equivalent of Carer’s Allowance (£83.30 per week)
- Scottish Carer Supplement – replaces Carer’s Allowance Supplement, an extra payment for carers in Scotland receiving Carer Support Payment (£11.29 per week)
- Carer Additional Person Payment – an extra payment of £520 per year, paid weekly, available to people caring for more than one person
Other changes proposed include:
- Extending eligibility for the Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds from November
- Extending eligibility for Carer Support following the death of the cared-for person from 8 to 12 weeks.
- Removing the requirement for carers to have cared for a certain period before they can continue to get support, when they have a temporary break from caring
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/recognising-unpaid-carers/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Free school meal uptake increases09/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of eligible children taking up the offer of a free school meal has increased for the second year running, according to the latest statistics.
First Minister leads Washington visit09/09/2025 13:05:00
The First Minister yesterday flew to Washington D.C. to press for a better deal on Scotch Whisky tariffs that are currently costing £4 million per week.
Bairns' Hoose Pathfinder Phase Delivery Plan (2025 to 2027)09/09/2025 12:05:00
This report highlights the progress made towards developing a national Bairns’ Hoose model, sets out revised overarching actions for 2025 to 2027 and provides a detailed delivery plan for the Pathfinder phase.
Superfast, ultrafast and gigabit capable broadband infrastructure - Open Market Review January 2025: outcome report08/09/2025 15:05:00
A report summarising the outcome of the January 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland.
Support for 880,000 pensioners this winter08/09/2025 13:05:00
Pension Age Winter Heating Payments to begin in November.
'Hate Hurts' Tackling Hate Crime Marketing Campaign 2024- Evaluation Report Published September 202508/09/2025 12:05:00
This report presents findings from an impact evaluation of the Scottish Government's national 'Hate Hurts' marketing campaign on tackling hate crime, which ran in March 2024.
Pilot test for rare condition in newborns08/09/2025 09:20:00
Screening could enable earlier treatment and improve life chances.
Bairns' Hoose Pathfinder Phase Delivery Plan (2025 to 2027)05/09/2025 15:05:00
This report highlights the progress made towards developing a national Bairns’ Hoose model, sets out revised overarching actions for 2025 to 2027 and provides a detailed delivery plan for the Pathfinder phase.
January 2025 Open Market Review into Superfast, Ultrafast and Gigabit Capable Broadband Infrastructure in Scotland Outcome Report05/09/2025 12:05:00
A report summarising the outcome of the January 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland.