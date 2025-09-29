Recognition of Palestine can be more than symbolic if Europe and Gulf states remain aligned

EXPERT COMMENT

European countries like France are seeking a more assertive Middle East policy. Gulf countries have new unity after Israel’s strikes on Doha. Together they might yet progress Palestinian statehood.

Advocates for the two-state solution could be forgiven for thinking that recognition of Palestine by France, the UK, Canada, Australia and others this week will just lead to yet another dead-end for Palestinian statehood. Israel will continue its war in Gaza. It will also likely build new settlements and expand existing ones in the West Bank, in essence annexing territory without formally doing so.

In that respect, it is easy for cynics from all sides of the spectrum to dismiss Western states’ recognition of Palestine as symbolic, a form of political theatre or (as charged by US President Donald Trump) an act that rewards Hamas for acts of terrorism against Israel. However, it would be a mistake to overlook the importance of the moment and the opportunity it presents for Arab and European states to build a new momentum towards Palestinian statehood.

