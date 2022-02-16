Reconnecting the project community: APM’s latest face-to-face events

Association for Project Management (APM) is pleased to announce its latest face-to-face events, which are open to members and non-members to join.

Since last autumn, APM’s branch network has been reintroducing face-to-face gatherings as part of its events programme, providing a welcome opportunity to meet, network and reconnect for those who wish to attend non-virtual events.

As COVID-related restrictions have become more relaxed, more face-to-face events have been added to the schedule. Upcoming ones include:

Robert Allen, APM branches manager, recently said:

“It has been great to see the enthusiasm from APM branch volunteers in providing face-to-face events to their local project management communities. We have a number of events confirmed and look forward to welcoming people back to these knowledge and networking opportunities. We will still be providing virtual events as well, so there are options to suit every preference.”

These upcoming APM branch events are open to everyone, but APM members can attend the majority of them free of charge*. Discover more about membership benefits, or see more of our upcoming events.

* The APM Portfolio Management SIG and Programme Management SIG conference 2022 is a paid-for event. Ticket prices can be seen here.