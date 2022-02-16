Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Reconnecting the project community: APM’s latest face-to-face events
Association for Project Management (APM) is pleased to announce its latest face-to-face events, which are open to members and non-members to join.
Since last autumn, APM’s branch network has been reintroducing face-to-face gatherings as part of its events programme, providing a welcome opportunity to meet, network and reconnect for those who wish to attend non-virtual events.
As COVID-related restrictions have become more relaxed, more face-to-face events have been added to the schedule. Upcoming ones include:
- Overcoming Imposter Syndrome Through the Power of Teamwork, 8 March, London
- From Audit to Assurance – a Journey to Establish a New PMO, 16 March, Bristol
- APM Portfolio Management SIG and Programme Management SIG conference 2022, 17 March, Birmingham*
- Project Professionals and Career Switchers, 23 March, Guernsey
- Project Professionals and Career Switchers, 24 March, Jersey
- Decision Making in the Front End Loading Stage of Project Management, 31 March, Aberdeen
- Accelerate your Personal and Professional Development, 5 April, Birmingham
- Conflict Management and Resolution, 13 April, Guildford, Surrey
- Value of Assurance, 27 April, Workington, Cumbria
Robert Allen, APM branches manager, recently said:
“It has been great to see the enthusiasm from APM branch volunteers in providing face-to-face events to their local project management communities. We have a number of events confirmed and look forward to welcoming people back to these knowledge and networking opportunities. We will still be providing virtual events as well, so there are options to suit every preference.”
These upcoming APM branch events are open to everyone, but APM members can attend the majority of them free of charge*. Discover more about membership benefits, or see more of our upcoming events.
* The APM Portfolio Management SIG and Programme Management SIG conference 2022 is a paid-for event. Ticket prices can be seen here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/reconnecting-the-project-community-apm-s-latest-face-to-face-events/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Time management tips to make the most of your ‘four thousand weeks'16/02/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: Sara Verbruggen, 14 Feb 2022.
Why the art of project planning is still a work in progress14/02/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Conrad Heine, 11 Feb 2022.
APM research provides new insights for international audiences11/02/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) shared its latest research with an audience of international project experts and academics at a recent conference.
A tribute to APM founder, Dr Martin Barnes CBE11/02/2022 12:43:00
A founding member of APM, and an ambitious pioneer of the profession, we share our appreciation of the life and work of Dr Martin Barnes CBE.
The importance of mentoring in project management and how to make the most of it11/02/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Annie Mirza, 10 Feb 2022.
Winners announced at APM Festival of Education and Research Awards10/02/2022 12:43:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, has announced the winners of its Festival of Education and Research Awards 2022.
Modern methods of construction: helping the government build back better, faster and greener08/02/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Richard Cairnes, 07 Feb 2022.
APM calls for employers to invest in skills through apprenticeships07/02/2022 16:43:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is calling on employers across industry sectors to invest in the better delivery of projects through project management apprenticeships schemes for their staff and new apprentices.