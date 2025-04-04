Record £13.9 billion of R&D funding unveiled to boost innovation, jobs and growth

Funding outlined to support transformational R&D in areas like life sciences, green energy, engineering and beyond.

More UK innovators like those developing treatment-transforming dementia tests or building world-leading testing facilities to power a greener planet are being backed through our record £13.9 billion in R&D funding to improve lives and drive our Plan for Change.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has set out today (Friday 4 April) how it will allocate £13.9 billion in funding for transformational research and development in the next year in areas like life sciences, green energy, engineering and beyond. UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) – the UK’s lead public research funder – will receive £8.8 billion over the next year.

This funding will drive forward research that could transform lives and help make our NHS fit for the future – like the work on blood tests to diagnose dementia earlier, a disease affecting more than 980,000 people in the UK. Researchers are exploring whether looking for proteins specific to many forms of dementia, alongside a quick and easy test of patients’ cognitive functions, could unlock a fast, cheaper and non-invasive way of diagnosing the disease.

Public investment in R&D is also central to progress that grows the economy through new jobs and commercial opportunities. Each pound of public R&D investment is also estimated to leverage double in private investment in the long run. Businesses that receive their first R&D grant funding also see jobs and turnover go up by over 20% in the following six years.

Public R&D funding delivered through UKRI is already supporting teams at the University of Plymouth to tackle the serious global issue of antimicrobial resistance, where bacteria evolve to resist medicines that once killed them – making infections harder to treat, increasing medicine costs for and pressure on our NHS and hitting the economy as more suffer ill health.

Their discovery of a new antibiotic, Epidermicin, is undergoing trials and has led to spinout company, Amprologix – potentially providing health professionals with a silver bullet in the battle against such bacterial infections, dubbed ‘superbugs’, whilst opening up new commercial opportunities in the UK.

Similarly, UKRI R&D funding has also proven vital in developing the technologies we need to help position the UK as a clean energy superpower, such as the £86 million in ongoing funding towards building the world’s most advanced wind turbine test facility in Blyth. It is supporting the growth of the wind turbine market, creating local jobs and encouraging investment in the sector.

Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:

Our £13.9 billion investment in R&D is ultimately an investment in the future of the UK. R&D is essential to fulfilling this government’s Plan for Change – whether in improving lives across the UK and beyond through new life-saving drugs, helping us build a cleaner, greener future or in exploring beyond our planet to unlock new discoveries that keep us healthy, safe and prosperous and much more besides. It is also central to creating highly paid jobs and opportunities to set up new businesses across the UK, which will drive the economic growth that is key to supporting our public services and enhancing our daily lives.

The government is also investing nearly £670 million in space, through the UK Space Agency to help develop the space industry in the UK – employing 50,000 people in the UK – and ensure British companies like Airbus are involved in exploration beyond our planet, putting Britain back into the space race and unlocking new opportunities for discovery that can benefit life on earth.

For example, up to £160 million of previous investment over the next four years will propel Britain’s position in the global satellite communications market, enhancing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas and in turn bridging the digital divide for citizens.

The Department’s investment in R&D to protect our planet also includes £310 million for the Met Office, which while most well-known for providing accurate weather forecasting for the UK also provides the UK’s most advanced climate modelling, which is essential to understanding the extent and impacts of climate change and how it can and will affect all of our lives.

The allocation of this record £13.9 billion in funding follows the Chancellor’s announcement at the Budget that the government would protect record levels of R&D spending, with £20.4 billion being invested over the coming year across all government departments.

UKRI CEO, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, said:

Research and innovation play a crucial role in driving sustainable economic growth, creating jobs and improving public services for people across the UK. This allocation safeguards the capability of the UK’s world class research and innovation ecosystem and enables investment to support the government’s five missions. UKRI will use its unique position in the research and innovation system to make smart and strategic investment choices, delivering the best outcomes now and in the future, and making the most effective use of public money.

