Record £19 billion for Health and Social Care

Supporting fair pay and sustainable services

Health and Social Care services will receive the highest ever budget settlement over the next year, paving the way for sustainable public services in Scotland.

The £19 billion package will help tackle the immediate pressures caused by the pandemic and a tough winter, while supporting the delivery of health and care services that are fit for the future.

The Scottish Government has surpassed its commitment to ensure every extra penny it receives from the UK Government is spent on health and social care. This means an extra £1 billion will be available to improve front line services and help fund the NHS pay deal for 2022/23.

Health Boards across Scotland will receive a 6% boost in funding as part of the Budget – bringing their total budget to £13.7 billion, which includes over £9 billion to give staff a fair wage.

Social care and integration will also benefit from £1.7 billion in funding over the next year. This will help deliver vital reforms of social care, continue work towards creating the country’s first National Care Service, and improving conditions for care workers – by funding a £10.90 Real Living Wage for adult social care workers in commissioned services.

This Budget continues to support prevention and early intervention, as well as the provision of quality community care, providing:

More than £1.2 billion for mental health services to provide record staff numbers that provide more varied support and services to more people than ever.

Over £2 billion to deliver and improve primary health care services in the community, enabling dental reform and supporting crucial GP services through investment in multi-disciplinary teams and targeted assistance to support system

£160 million to address the public health emergencies and reduce the avoidable harms associated with drugs and alcohol.

Fully restoring the budget for life-saving procedures such as thrombectomies – which remove blood clots – despite the need to make a short term reduction to tackle the inflationary pressures faced by the whole UK.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, recently said:

“Frontline workers are the foundation of our health and care services and I am extremely grateful for them for getting us through the pandemic and facing-down one of the toughest winters in NHS history. “This historic settlement took some difficult decisions, but we are steadfast in efforts to address the immediate pressures on health and social care services, and support fair work and pay. “I want health and care services that are fit for the future – a future where Scotland continues to be the best place for health and care workers and where everyone gets the care that they need, where and when they need it.”

John Watson, Associate Director of the Stroke Association in Scotland recently said:

“The stroke community in Scotland was united in alarm over recent cuts to the thrombectomy programme and we therefore welcome this renewed funding of a life-saving, and cost-saving service. The Cabinet Secretary has now given us his assurance that the commitment to a national round-the-clock thrombectomy service remains. “We look forward to continuing this positive discussion, with the aim of a clear timetable for delivering one of the most effective and cost-saving procedures available to us.”

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland Chief Executive Jane-Claire Judson recently said: