Record 91% of college leavers in positive destinations
Minister welcomes figures showing more students are finding work.
Higher Education and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn has welcomed figures showing the proportion of college leavers going on to positive destinations is at a record high.
Figures from the Scottish Funding Council show that 91% of those completing college courses and leaving the college sector in 2020-2021 were in positive destinations, including further study, training, or employment, within three to six months.
That is an increase of 6.6 percentage points on the previous year.
Of those leaving the college sector, almost half (49.3%) gained employment within three to six months, with over two-fifths (41.7%) going on to further study at university.
The proportion who were unemployed or unavailable to work fell to a record low of 9%, down from 15.6% in 2019-2020.
Higher Education and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn recently said:
“It is fantastic that nine out of 10 full-time college leavers are going on to positive destinations.
“These figures clearly show the crucial contribution that Scotland’s colleges make to equipping their students with the skills and training they need to take their next steps.
“The growth in the proportion of college-leavers securing employment, as the job market continues to recover following the pandemic, is an important sign of progress in strengthening Scotland’s economic prosperity.”
Background
College Leaver Destinations 2020-21 (sfc.ac.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-91-percent-of-college-leavers-in-positive-destinations/
