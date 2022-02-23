Scottish Government
|Printable version
Record 95.5% of school leavers in positive destinations
Almost half of pupils go on to higher education.
A record 95.5% of pupils were in a ‘positive destination’ including work, training or further study within three months of leaving school last year.
Latest figures also show 45.1% of school leavers went on to higher education courses at college or university – the highest since records began in 2009-10.
The gap between those from the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination was the lowest since 2009-10.
The statistics show that for National Qualifications:
- 87.7% of school leavers achieved at least one pass at SCQF Level 5 (eg National 5) or better – up from 85.7% in 2019-20 and 77.1% in 2009-10
- 66% achieved at least one pass at SCQF Level 6 (eg Higher) or better - up from 63.9% in 2019-20 and 50.4% in 2009-10
- the gap narrowed between the proportion of pupils from the most and least deprived areas leaving school with at least one pass at SCQF Levels 4, 5 and 6 or better
- the proportion of school leavers achieving vocational awards to support them into the workplace continued to increase
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, 95.5% of pupils were in positive destinations three months after leaving school. This reflects the resilience and hard work of our young people and all who have supported them during the past two turbulent years.
“The narrowing of the poverty-related attainment gap shown by the figures is also very welcome. So, too, is the increase in the proportion of pupils gaining vocational qualifications and in those going on to higher education in college and university.
“It is important, though, to view the statistics against the backdrop of COVID-19. Exams had to be cancelled for two years and National Qualifications were awarded using different methods. The pandemic will also have affected the choices made by some school leavers and the opportunities available to them.
“Our focus remains on ensuring that all children and young people, regardless of their background, have the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential in school and beyond.”
Background
Summary Statistics for Attainment and Initial Leaver Destinations
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/record-95-5-percent-of-school-leavers-in-positive-destinations/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Serious Organised Crime Taskforce Strategy updated23/02/2022 14:20:00
Justice Secretary Keith Brown welcomes partnership approach.
School leaver attainment and destinations23/02/2022 10:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday published statistics on the initial destinations and attainment of 2020-21 school leavers from Scotland’s publicly funded mainstream schools.
£300m boost for climate friendly heating22/02/2022 15:05:00
Homes and commercial properties across Scotland will benefit from the establishment of a new £300 million fund supporting the development and roll out of zero emission heat networks.
Second boosters for at-risk groups22/02/2022 14:38:00
Second booster jabs will be offered to those aged 75 and over and those at highest risk of severe COVID-19 disease following the latest Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Coming Home Implementation report22/02/2022 12:05:00
Improving care for people with complex needs and learning disabilities.
Cost of living support22/02/2022 10:05:00
Students facing financial hardship due to the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs can apply for more support.
COVID Economic Recovery Fund21/02/2022 15:05:00
New support package ahead of Strategic Framework Update.
Open Market Review - Superfast and Gigabit Broadband Infrastructure in Scotland - Request for Information21/02/2022 12:05:00
The Scottish Government is developing a procurement approach for funding contracts to suppliers delivering gigabit-capable wholesale infrastructure in Scotland. This Open Market Review will be used to produce a draft intervention area that may be targeted for public intervention.