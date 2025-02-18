NHS England
|Printable version
Record breast screening level as NHS campaign urges millions more to take up potentially life-saving invites
A record number of women are up to date with their breast screening yet almost a third of invitees did not attend last year, according to NHS figures published today.
The NHS England annual data shows the number of women who are up to date with their screening (screened within the last three years) has increased to the highest on record (4.61m).
However nearly three-quarters of a million women (748,233) still didn’t attend a screening appointment in 23/24, with almost one in four first-time invitees not acting on their invite.
It comes as the NHS launched its first-ever national campaign to support more women to attend breast screening earlier this week, to help detect thousands more cancers earlier and save lives.
The campaign – supported by leading charity Breast Cancer Now – launched with a new advert across TV, radio and online to highlight that screening can detect any cancers as early as possible, while providing reassurance and relief to millions of women who get the all-clear.
The landmark NHS campaign sees celebrities including Newsnight anchor Victoria Derbyshire, broadcaster and presenter Julia Bradbury, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas write ‘unofficial’ invitation letters to women about their personal experiences of screening to reassure them and encourage them to attend. They are joined by fellow cancer survivors, NHS staff and TV doctors in sharing open letters to women invited for screening in a number of moving films.
The new annual data today shows breast screening uptake among those invited in 2023-24 also improved to 70.0% – an increase from 64.6% in 2022-23 – the first time the NHS has hit its acceptable target for breast screening uptake since before the pandemic.
While the number of women up to date with breast screening in England is at its highest, the proportion of eligible women being screened is still slightly lower than pre-pandemic (74.6% in 2019).
Two and a half million women were invited to book a check-up in the last year, with 1.75 million attending the screening. Thirty per cent of women did not attend their screening appointments following an invitation, increasing to 37.5% of women who were being invited for the first time.
Across England in 2023-24, almost 70,000 women (68,664) were referred for further checks following screening, and as a result 16,677 women had a cancer detected, which may not have been diagnosed and treated until a later stage. Of the 16,677 diagnosed cancers, 79.1% were invasive.
NHS estimates suggest that if screening attendance could be improved to 80% of those eligible next year (2025/26), nearly a million more women (around 925,000) could be screened, compared to 2022/23 – with over 7,500 additional breast cancers detected at an earlier stage, when they are more treatable.
NHS national cancer director Dame Cally Palmer said:
“The NHS is catching more cancers than ever before at an earlier stage, when treatment has the best chance of success, and increasing uptake of breast screening is absolutely vital in helping us achieve that.
“We know there are a range of reasons why some women don’t respond to breast screening invitations, which is why our newly launched campaign directly communicates the enormous benefits of attending screening – including offering peace of mind by giving you knowledge of your own health – to women.”
NHS Director of Screening Michelle Kane said:
“It’s really encouraging that more women took up their invitation to breast screening compared with last year, but there is still much more to do to reach more eligible women and encourage them to come forward.
“This is why the NHS has launched its first ever national breast screening campaign, which aims to address any misgivings and misconceptions women may have about breast screening.
“If more women come forward, we can catch thousands of cancers earlier when they are more treatable and ultimately save lives.”
Women registered with a GP are automatically invited for NHS breast screening for the first time between the ages of 50 and 53, then every three years until their 71st birthday – while women aged 71 and over can self-refer for screening.
Breast screening does have some risks. Some women who have screening will be diagnosed and treated for slow-growing breast cancers that may never otherwise have been found or caused them harm. Mammograms also do not always find a cancer that is there, but most people feel the benefits of breast screening outweigh the possible risks.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/02/record-breast-screening-level/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS launches first-ever breast screening campaign to help detect thousands of cancers earlier17/02/2025 14:15:00
Thousands more breast cancers could be detected earlier in England next year in a major new NHS drive to support more women to attend potentially life-saving breast screening.
NHS expands HIV opt-out testing to 30 more A&Es17/02/2025 11:15:00
Thousands more people across England are to benefit from routine HIV testing in A&Es this year, thanks to the extension of a major NHS public health initiative.
Waiting list falls as NHS staff treated record numbers last year14/02/2025 09:10:00
NHS staff delivered a record 18 million treatments in 2024, as the waiting list fell in December for the fourth month in a row.
Government ramps up efforts to end HIV transmissions in England12/02/2025 11:12:00
Over 20,000 self-testing and self-sampling kits will be made available to help end HIV transmissions by the end of the decade.
Frontline NHS staff in the North West to have their say on the future of the NHS11/02/2025 16:15:00
Around 100 frontline NHS staff will be joined by NHS England directors in Liverpool today (11 Feb 2025) to discuss what they want to see from the government’s 10 Year Health Plan.
More than 1 million older people urged to get respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine11/02/2025 09:15:00
The NHS is urging around 1.3 million older people who have not yet had the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to get jabbed, as health service chiefs warn it is “not just a winter illness”.
Busiest week for hospitals this winter as norovirus cases continue to rise06/02/2025 15:25:00
There were more patients in hospitals last week than at any other point so far this winter, as the number of norovirus cases in hospital continued to rise.
Independent mental health homicide report into the treatment of Valdo Calocane05/02/2025 16:05:00
Today (5 February 2025) NHS England (Midlands) has published the full independent investigation conducted by Theemis into the care and treatment of Valdo Calocane in the months leading up to the events of 13 June 2023.