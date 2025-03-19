Record funding for flood protection to benefit over 4,600 homes and businesses

Wales will see its highest ever investment in flood protection this year, with £77 million allocated to protect communities across the country.

Announcing the Welsh Government's Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme for 2025-26, the Deputy First Minister told the Senedd that the funding comes at ‘a crucial time’ following a winter when many communities in Wales saw the harsh reality of climate change.

New schemes funded through the programme will benefit 4,640 properties in the next 12 months, which is on top of the 11,000 properties that will benefit from existing schemes due to complete this year.

The record funding builds on two consecutive years of investment exceeding £75 million delivering towards a Programme for Government commitment to reduce flood risk to over 45,000 properties.

It comes after the Welsh Government Budget recently passed through the Senedd which released an extra £1.6 billion for public spending.

The 2025-26 programme includes:

£36 million in capital funding, with £22 million allocated to Natural Resources Wales and £14 million to local authorities for flood alleviation schemes across Wales, such as Bontnewydd in Gwynedd, Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Gurnos in Powys and Haven Head in Pembrokeshire.

Over £24 million in revenue funding to Natural Resources Wales

Nearly £16 million to local authorities, including £11 million for the Coastal Risk Management Programme

An additional £2 million to support 23 natural flood management projects that will protect nearly 2,800 properties

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

Last winter alone, the devastating impacts of Storms Bert and Darragh affected more than 700 properties across Wales, emphasising why flood protection remains a top priority for this Welsh Government. These events reinforce how our flood programme must be – and indeed is – robust to deliver both a planned pipeline of works and manage the demands of any required emergency response.

An additional £8.1 million in emergency capital funding was provided following winter storms, alongside household grants of £500 and £1,000 for affected residents.

The Deputy First Minister added: