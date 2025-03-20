Welsh Government
Record funding for safety works at more than 130 coal tip sites across Wales
Close to £34m of investment to deliver safety works at more than 130 coal tip sites throughout Wales represents the largest safety programme to date.
The funding was confirmed by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Mark Drakeford on a visit to Dyffryn Rhondda Colliery in the Afan Valley yesterday.
The funding is part of the Welsh Government's Coal Tip Safety Grant Scheme.
Now 10 local authorities and Natural Resources Wales will carry out work at sites, including Cwmtillery, which suffered a landslide in November last year, and Tylorstown which slipped following unprecedented levels of rain in 2020.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:
I'm pleased to announce the Welsh Government is investing almost £34 million to support 10 local authorities and Natural Resources Wales in carrying out essential works across 130 coal tips throughout Wales.
This represents a significant increase from our previous investment of £19.2 million in 2024-2025, marking the highest annual expenditure on coal tip safety to which we've ever committed.
When combined with the £25 million investment from the UK Government announced in the Autumn Budget, we will have dedicated over £100 million to coal tip safety during this Senedd term – demonstrating our commitment to protecting communities and addressing this crucial infrastructure challenge.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies added:
This Welsh Government is unwavering in our commitment to protecting our communities.
After visiting residents living near these sites and hearing their concerns firsthand, I'm proud to announce this unprecedented level of funding, an investment that will deliver credible safety improvements for these communities.
In December, I introduced the Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill to the Senedd, first-of-its-kind legislation in the UK which places Wales at the forefront of developing comprehensive safety systems for disused tips.
If passed, this groundbreaking legislation will establish a dedicated public body to safeguard against threats from tip instability. The new authority would take full responsibility for assessment, registration, monitoring and management of these sites across Wales, helping to provide peace of mind to nearby communities."
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
Ensuring coal tips across Wales remain safe is of the upmost importance and this is why the UK Government committed £25m at the Autumn Budget towards this essential work.
This is another example of how two governments working in partnership are delivering for the people of Wales.
Cllr Steve Hunt, the Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council said:
I very much welcome this huge investment in funding safety work at coal tips in Wales. These tips are a visible symbol of how coal mining shaped the valleys but many years later, the tips are still causing issues around safety and pollution which have to be addressed urgently.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/record-funding-safety-works-more-130-coal-tip-sites-across-wales
