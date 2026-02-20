Home Office
Record funding to protect faith communities
Government announces a record £73.4 million in funding in 2026 to 2027 for protective security at Jewish, Muslim, and other faith sites.
Faith communities across the UK can feel safer, thanks to record levels of funding for protective security yesterday announced.
Up to £73.4 million in funding will be available in 2026 to 2027 through the government’s different protective security schemes for Jewish, Muslim and other faith sites. This funding will pay for on-site security staff and equipment such as CCTV, fencing, intruder alarms and floodlights.
Up to £28.4 million will be available through the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, which is managed by the Community Security Trust (CST), for measures at synagogues, Jewish schools and community centres.
Up to £40 million will be available through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, which supports mosques, Muslim schools and community centres.
Eligible organisations can apply on a rolling basis directly with the Home Office.
Last October, the Prime Minister announced the Jewish and Muslim protective security schemes would receive an additional £10 million uplift in 2025 to 2026 to respond to increased threats. Yesterday’s announcement confirms those record funding levels will be maintained through next year.
Meanwhile, the Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme, which is for all non-Jewish or Muslim faiths, will receive an uplift of £1.5 million, bringing the total available to protect Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith sites to a record £5 million.
The next application window for this scheme will open later this year.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood yesterday said:
Nobody should be forced to live a smaller life in this country because of their faith.
The funding we have announced today will protect places of worship, faith-based schools and community centres across the country.
This government will never tolerate religious hatred or intimidation.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:
We are ensuring record funding to protect faith communities all across the UK.
This goes further than cameras and alarms, it’s about restoring peace of mind and sending the message: religious persecution and intolerance has no place in Britain.
Hate crime sits at unacceptable levels across the UK. The 2025 hate crime statistics for England and Wales show overall religious hate crime was at all-time record levels. Jewish people were proportionately more affected by these shameful crimes, while 45% of all religious hate crimes last year targeted Muslims. Meanwhile, statistics published by the CST last week show that antisemitic incidents in 2025 were at their second-highest levels since the CST began keeping records.
Local police forces have also stepped up patrols in at-risk areas, and we have given police more powers and resources to manage repeat, intimidating protests, investigate religious hate crimes, and support communities who feel targeted.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/record-funding-to-protect-faith-communities
