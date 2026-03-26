Record GP access figures

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “GP teams are working harder than ever, delivering more than 1.5 million appointments for patients every working day over the last year – the highest number on record.

“In part, this is due to practices now offering patients the choice of contacting them online – with millions more people choosing this route in February compared to last year.

“We know we still have more to do and it can still be frustrating for patients and practices when people are unable to get through on the phone, particularly first thing in the morning – but increasing online access is helping get rid of that 8am scramble”.

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