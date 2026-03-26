NHS England
|Printable version
Record GP access figures
Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “GP teams are working harder than ever, delivering more than 1.5 million appointments for patients every working day over the last year – the highest number on record.
“In part, this is due to practices now offering patients the choice of contacting them online – with millions more people choosing this route in February compared to last year.
“We know we still have more to do and it can still be frustrating for patients and practices when people are unable to get through on the phone, particularly first thing in the morning – but increasing online access is helping get rid of that 8am scramble”.
Background
- Figures published today (Thursday 26 March 2026) show that 83 million online consultation requests were made over the last 12 months, cementing digital access as a core part of modern general practice.
- February was a record month with 8.6 million online consultation submissions, up 85% on February 2025.
- The increase is 53.4% when adjusted for the change in coverage by using the rate per 1,000 patients.
- GP teams carried out a record 388 million appointments in the last year, up 8.3 million on the previous year. There were 29.2 million phone calls in February alone – which is more than a million each working day.
- Latest Office for National Statistics figures show the proportion of patients now describing contacting their GP practice as easy (73.7%) is up from two-thirds in summer 2024.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/03/record-gp-access-figures/
Latest News from
NHS England
Two thirds of consultants want to work for new NHS online hospital26/03/2026 16:15:00
Almost two thirds of NHS consultants are keen to work for the NHS’s online hospital when the revolutionary service launches next year, a new poll has revealed.
Communities to benefit from health centres on their doorstep26/03/2026 13:32:00
Government rolling out first 27 neighbourhood health centres, providing more care closer to home.
Government to replace ambulances following charity arson attack24/03/2026 14:17:00
Following an attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, the Department of Health and Social Care is taking action to support the charity and patients.
New medical training chair to bring system from “dial up” to modern era23/03/2026 14:15:00
The new chair of a major review into medical training has pledged to bring the “dial up” system into the modern era.
NHS waiting list continues to fall despite record winter12/03/2026 17:20:00
The NHS has faced its busiest winter on record while bringing waiting lists to their lowest for almost 3 years.
3-year high in attacks on NHS staff12/03/2026 16:20:00
Almost 1 in 7 NHS staff (14.47%) were physically attacked by a patient or the public last year – the highest rate for 3 years – according to the latest NHS staff survey.
Over 10,000 calls to Martha’s Rule in first 16 months to trigger urgent review of care09/03/2026 13:20:00
More than 10,000 calls have been made to Martha’s Rule helplines in the first 16 months of the NHS scheme, saving lives and helping thousands of patients benefit from changes to their care.
New bone scanners to help prevent fractures and cut waiting times03/03/2026 10:12:10
Patients across England will benefit from new bone scanners to diagnose fragile bones earlier and prevent painful, life-changing fractures.